ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UK jobs market sends warning signal to Bank of England

By William Schomberg, David Milliken
Reuters
Reuters
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B7MrQ_0eEjEXwx00

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Britain's labour market is flashing some warning signs for a central bank on guard against a wage-inflation spiral, economists said on Tuesday after official data showed a shrinking workforce and record levels of vacancies.

Annual pay growth in the final quarter of 2021 picked up to 4.3% from 4.2% in the three months to November, reflecting bigger Christmas bonuses than a year ago.

The increase was above all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists and the Bank of England's prediction.

The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee on Feb. 3 said it expected to tightening monetary policy again soon after raising interest rates for the second time in two months to curb surging inflation pressures.

"December's pick-up in wage growth will maintain the pressure on the MPC to hike the Bank Rate again at next month's meeting," Samuel Tombs, an economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said in a note to clients.

James Smith, at ING, said pay growth appeared to have stabilised at its pre-pandemic levels that were consistent with a tight jobs market.

"However, we still doubt that the UK is headed for a wage-price spiral that would justify the six rate hikes markets are now expecting from the BoE this year," Smith said.

The highest inflation in nearly 30 years means that in real terms pay fell in the three months to December for the first time since mid-2020, when many employees were on reduced furlough pay, according to the Office for National Statistics' preferred CPIH inflation measure.

The squeeze on living standards is a challenge for Prime Minister Boris Johnson who has authorised financial support for households to meet surging energy bills.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey drew criticism from unions and a rebuff from Downing Street when he said this month that workers should rein in pay demands or risk a wage-inflation spiral.

Job vacancies hit a new high of just under 1.3 million while the share of inactive working-age people who wanted a job held at a record low.

Many older workers have dropped out of the labour force during the pandemic and there are few good estimates of how many European Union workers have permanently left Britain since Brexit. ONS data shows almost 600,000 fewer people working in Britain than before the pandemic.

ONS data showed employment was down by 38,000 in the October-to-December period, the biggest fall since the three months to February last year when Britain under was under a tough coronavirus lockdown.

But a month-by-month breakdown, which the ONS cautions can be volatile, showed employment in December surged after falling in October and November, suggesting the Omicron wave of COVID-19 cases had not hurt the jobs market.

Britain's unemployment rate for the three months to the end of December held at 4.1%, as expected by most economists polled by Reuters.

A preliminary estimate of the number of staff on businesses' payrolls in January rose by 108,000, suggesting the hiring momentum continued into 2022 although the figure was slower than December's increase of 131,000 which itself was revised down from an original reading of 184,000.

Reporting by William Schomberg and David Milliken; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

UK wages hit by inflation, unemployment rate steady

LONDON (Reuters) - Workers in Britain saw their earnings shrink when adjusted for inflation in late 2021, data from the Office for National Statistics showed, adding to signs of a growing squeeze on living standards in the country. Regular earnings fell by 0.8% in real terms using statisticians’ preferred CPIH...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

UK wages rise as jobs market withstands pressures

UK wages rose in the final quarter of 2021 as the Labour market withstood the end of furlough and the start of the Omicron wave, official figures showed. Average weekly earnings including bonuses increased 4.3% in the three months to the end of December, the Office for National Statistics said. Excluding bonuses, earnings rose 3.7%.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

UK jobs market points to steadier rate hikes later this year

With the UK jobs market in decent shape, expect another two rate rises from the Bank of England in quick succession. But to justify the six further rate rises markets are pricing this year, we need to see signs of a wage-price spiral. We aren't convinced that's likely, and policymakers are likely to hike more gradually than investors expect.
BUSINESS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-ECB's Schnabel, Villeroy eye end of stimulus scheme

FRANKFURT, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Two European Central Bank officials made the case on Wednesday for ending the ECB’s bond buying scheme as high inflation in the euro zone lessens the case for adding stimulus to the economy. ECB board member Isabel Schnabel and French central bank governor Francois...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Reuters

Australia shares set to rise as Russia-Ukraine tensions ease

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rise on Wednesday, with investors likely to buy into risky assets on signs of easing tensions along the Russia-Ukraine border. The local share price index futures rose 1%, a 32.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) close. New Zealand's...
WORLD
Reuters

ECB has central banking’s hardest juggling act

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Global central bankers face the challenge of curbing high inflation without stifling growth. That’s hard enough. But European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has an extra ball to juggle. She must also ensure the differences in bond yields between euro zone countries don’t widen to levels that undermine monetary policy, or even pose an existential threat to the single currency. Her various goals may become incompatible.
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK car industry calls for EV charger mandate, regulatory oversight

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s auto industry called on the country’s government on Wednesday to mandate targets for rolling out electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and create a new regulatory body to oversee the market conditions and enforce minimum standards. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders...
WORLD
Reuters

Treasury Wine shares surge as ex-China growth begins to pay off

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Treasury Wine Estates (TWE.AX) said on Wednesday its operating earnings outside mainland China jumped 28%, underpinned by growth in its luxury and premium brands, sending shares of the world's largest standalone winemaker nearly 12% higher. Treasury has had to re-direct supply to the United States, Europe...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Of England#Interest Rates#Inflation#Bank Rate#Uk#The Bank Of England#Monetary Policy Committee#Mpc#Pantheon Macroeconomics#Boe
newschain

Real-terms weekly pay is lower than before 2008 financial crisis

Average real-terms total pay in Britain remains lower than it was before the 2008 financial crisis, new figures show. Weekly earnings including bonuses for the three months to December rose 4.3% year-on-year, compared with 4.2% growth for the quarter to November. But once adjusted for inflation, total pay fell on...
BUSINESS
BBC

Employment rate falls in Scotland

Scotland's estimated employment rate fell from 74.9% to 74.1% between October and December, official figures show. During the latest period, the estimated unemployment rate among people aged 16 and over remained unchanged at 4.1%. Across the UK, employment rates rose from 74.6% to 75.5%, according to the Office for National...
ECONOMY
BBC

UK wage growth lags rising cost of living

UK wage growth continued to lag behind the rising cost of living between October and December, figures show. Wages rose, but when taking inflation into account, pay showed a 0.8% fall from a year earlier, said the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Latest figures also show that the unemployment rate...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Jobs market rebounds further but pay growth lags behind inflation

Britain’s jobs market continued its recovery as the number of payrolled workers jumped last month but wages have continued to lag behind soaring inflation, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics said the number of UK workers on payrolls rose by 108,000 between December and January to 29.5 million.The unemployment rate also reduced by 0.2 percentage points to 4.1% over the three months to December.This was in line with the predictions from a consensus of analysts.The UK employment rate increased by 0.1 percentage points on the quarter to 75.5%, while the number of people deemed economically inactive also increased...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Jobs
thepaypers.com

UK regulators warn banks on using AI in loan application

UK regulators have warned banks on use of artificial intelligence (AI) in loan applications, as high street lenders must ensure machine learning does not worsen discrimination against minorities. High street banks are exploring ways to automate more of their lending, including the use of AI and more advanced algorithms, to...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Will inflation peak this week? 14 Feb – 19 Feb, 2022

Will inflation peak this week? 14 Feb – 19 Feb, 2022. Six significant inflation rate figures will keep investors on their toes almost every day of this week, with the most important data concentrated on Wednesday trading. Bear in mind the expectations for most of the inflation data figures...
BUSINESS
BBC

NI private sector has 'shaken off Omicron slowdown' - Ulster Bank

Northern Ireland's private sector started 2022 "on a positive note" but firms are still facing "plenty of headwinds", according to Ulster Bank. The bank asks firms across the private sector about things such as staffing levels, order books and exports, in what is considered a reliable indictor of economic performance.
WORLD
Reuters

BoE to raise rates again in March, inflation to peak soon after

BENGALURU, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Bank of England will raise interest rates faster than previously thought to tame surging inflation, according to economists polled by Reuters who significantly upgraded their forecasts for consumer price rises. A near 30-year high inflation rate in December pressured Britain's central bank to raise...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

313K+
Followers
282K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy