Millvale, PA

Police Searching For Man Accused Of Stealing Family Heirloom

 17 hours ago
By: Mike Darnay/KDKA-TV

MILLVALE BOROUGH (KDKA) — A search is underway for a suspect after a family claims one of its beloved heirlooms was stolen.

According to Millvale Police, a man is accused of stealing a bike from a family who says is not just a run of the mill bicycle.

Now, police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man.

(Courtesy: Millvale Borough Police Department)

Police say he stole the antique bike that the family spent hours restoring.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Millvale Police.

Anyone who may have information that leads to the identity of the pictured individual please call Millvale Police.

CBS Pittsburgh

Family Able To Safely Escape Minivan After It Catches Fire On Parkway East

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It was a hard-to-miss scene on the Parkway East on Saturday afternoon after a minivan caught fire. The family inside of the vehicle was unharmed and able to get out of the minivan as it caught fire. The owner said it’s a pretty old car and has a lot of miles. A gas leak inside the engine block is what set the car on fire. “We’re safe, we’re grateful to those people who came and helped us today,” said Forest Moore. Moore said that family members were able to come to pick them up after their car went up in flames.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

House Catches Fire In Munhall, All 5 Make It Out Safely

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Firefighters are working a house fire in Munhall at this hour. Few details were immediately available, but KDKA-TV’s Chris Hoffman reported that all five people inside the home on Ravine Street made it out safely. The fire began shortly before noon. It’s not clear how the fire started. Please refresh this page for updates to this developing story as new information becomes available. Several fire crews are putting out a house fire on Ravine Street in Munhall. Working to learn more. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/lPh3F6PDKd — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) February 14, 2022    
MUNHALL, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Victim In Critical Condition After Shooting In Homewood

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are looking for a gunman in Homewood. Public Safety says a man was shot several times on Idlewild Street. This happened around 8:45 p.m. last night. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police do not have any suspects at this time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Wilkinsburg Man Pretended To Be Jitney Driver To Kidnap Woman And Hold Her Hostage

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A Wilkinsburg man who was wanted for kidnapping a woman from outside a Homewood bar was taken into custody Friday afternoon. According to the criminal complaint, 58-year-old Kevin King lured the victim from outside a bar by offering a ride, held her against her will inside his home, and threaten to hurt and kill her. Police said this isn’t the first time and that he has an MO of luring women from bars and holding them against their will. KDKA captured exclusive video of Wilkinsburg police officers removing Kevin King from his house Friday afternoon. They put him in...
WILKINSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Vehicle Slams Headfirst Into Oakmont Bakery, Narrowly Misses Hitting 3 Working Employees

OAKMONT (KDKA) — Overnight, a car hopped the curb, crashing head-first into a well-known local business. It was a chaotic scene overnight as the walls came crashing in on Oakmont Bakery. Three employees were working and just narrowly escaped danger. A staple of the community — the unexpected struck Oakmont Bakery overnight. See Bryant Reed’s live report from 7 a.m. “Our manager said that the roof fell in the bakery, and we’re like it’s a brand-new building, the roof couldn’t have fallen in,” said Marc Serrao, the owner of Oakmont Bakery. “By the time we got here, we realized a roof had fallen in the...
CBS Pittsburgh

Judge Drops Charges Against Three People Accused Of Elder Abuse

By: KDKA-TV News Staff FORWARD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A judge has dismissed the charges against three people who were being accused of elder abuse. Police in Forward Township arrested Lori Giacomelli and her two adult children, Rachael and Nicholas, in December. They said the family was supposed to be caring for a 76-year-old woman but the defense argued there was no formal agreement in place. They also said the woman refused all medical treatment. Police said the woman had been bathed in a long time and found her sitting in her own filth.
CBS Pittsburgh

Man, 22, Dies In Deadly Crash In Washington County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — A 22-year-old man was killed after losing control of his vehicle in South Franklin Township overnight. According to the Washington County Coroner’s Office, Noah Roten was driving just after 3 a.m. on Park Avenue this morning when his car veered off the road and hit a tree. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police Comfort Dog Enjoys The Ice At Hunt Armory

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – You can call him a Stanley “Pup” champion! The Pittsburgh Police’s comfort dog Zane took to the ice like a pro at the new Hunt Armory ice rink in Shadyside. Community engagement officers joined people from “Save A Life Today Pittsburgh” for a night of ice skating at the new sheet of ice. Zane had fun meeting new people and loved seeing kids, but officers say he was a bit more interested in licking the ice.
PITTSBURGH, PA
