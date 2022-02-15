Police Searching For Man Accused Of Stealing Family Heirloom

By: Mike Darnay/KDKA-TV

MILLVALE BOROUGH (KDKA) — A search is underway for a suspect after a family claims one of its beloved heirlooms was stolen.

According to Millvale Police, a man is accused of stealing a bike from a family who says is not just a run of the mill bicycle.

Now, police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man.

Police say he stole the antique bike that the family spent hours restoring.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Millvale Police.

Anyone who may have information that leads to the identity of the pictured individual please call Millvale Police.