Kennywood Launching Photo Contest Featuring Park’s ‘Goodnight Heart’

By: Mike Darnay/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of Kennywood’s most famous spots to take photos is getting a makeover ahead of the upcoming summer season.

Kennywood says it’s Goodnight Heart located above the exit is ‘getting some TLC’ for the park’s 125th anniversary celebration.

The park says the heart will be coming back for the 2022 summer season ‘looking better than ever’, and also says the tunnel entrance & exit will be full of new memories of the past.

Kennywood is running a photo contest for a chance to win two tickets to the park.

Anyone wishing to enter can upload a photo featuring the Goodnight Heart between now and February 28.

Click here to enter your photos.