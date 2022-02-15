ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

HBCUs to glitter on NBA's All-Star stage with game, events

By TOM WITHERS
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dt6H6_0eEjDagT00
Around the NBA Basketball FILE - Morgan State head coach, Kevin Broadus signals for his players after calling a time-out during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Norfolk State in the championship of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament at the Scope Arena on Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Norfolk, Va. Morgan State will play Howard on Saturday in the inaugural NBA HBCU Classic, a matchup that will provide major exposure — and funding — for historically Black colleges and universities while expanding the league's longtime commitment to HBCUs, a nationwide network of 107 schools.(AP Photo/Mike Caudill, File) (Mike Caudill)

CLEVELAND — (AP) — This year's NBA's All-Star stage isn't reserved for just LeBron James, Steph Curry and the league's other top performers.

There's another game in town, one that can make a much longer-lasting impact.

When basketball's best gather in Cleveland to dunk, fire 3-pointers and hobnob with corporate partners as the league celebrates its 75th anniversary this weekend, another group of players will get a chance to shine amid the glittering stars.

Morgan State will play Howard on Saturday in the inaugural NBA HBCU Classic, a matchup that will provide major exposure — and funding — for historically Black colleges and universities while expanding the league's longtime commitment to HBCUs, a nationwide network of 107 schools.

“I’m excited about it,” said Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, a 12-time All-Star and former president of the NBA Players Association. ”It’s a great stage for them. It’s the education of it. A lot of people don’t understand the importance of HBCUs and why they were formed. To continue to elevate them and give them a stage and a platform is very important.”

Paul played a major role in broadening the league's ties with HBCUs, a partnership that goes back 35 years to former Commissioner David Stern serving as a founding board member for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

The HBCU experience was celebrated at last year's All-Star Weekend in Atlanta, where marching bands trumpeted players onto the floor, step teams performed and the league used NBA referees who attended HBCUs.

In all, the league and NBPA donated $3 million to the HBCU community for academic scholarships, advancement initiatives and other programs last year. Those funds are expected to grow in 2022 with TNT and ESPN broadcasting Saturday's game from Cleveland State's campus.

And while the financial windfall is essential, the All-Star stage also provides an opportunity for the institutions to promote their histories while serving as a recruiting tool — for academics and athletics.

Attracting high-profile players has been a decades-old challenge at HBCUs. They're rarely on national TV, typically get one or two teams in the NCAA Tournament and rarely get past the first round.

It's a tough sell for a coach, who might be trying to convince blue-chip athletes to come play in front of less than 1,000 fans while a Power 5 school can promise sold-out arenas, trips abroad and state-of-the-art facilities.

That's why the NBA's All-Star invitation is so vital.

“They’re like the big brother, and we're the little brother,” said Morgan State coach Kevin Broadus. “They’re bringing us in and showing the kids you can make it from anywhere in the world.”

HBCU players have made it to the world's best league in the past with Charles Oakley, Avery Johnson, Rick Mahorn and Ben Wallace among the most notable. Robert Covington (Tennessee State), traded last week from Portland to the Clippers, is the only HBCU alum currently in the league.

But Broadus, who played at Grambling and Bowie State, believes the All-Star showcase can prime the HBCU-to-NBA pipeline.

“There are a lot of guys who have played at HBCUs before this that have made it to the NBA and the league is helping open that eye back up and giving guys hope that they have a chance to play at that level,” Broadus said. "They’re saying, ‘We’ll bring you on our stage and show you what it’s all about,’ and hopefully some of these guys will get looks.

"Like I always tell these guys, you can play anywhere in the country and someone’s going to find you. It’s their job to find good players.”

Along with the potential of attracting the eyes of NBA scouts, Morgan State and Howard's inclusion in All-Star festivities will get their programs seen by high school athletes who may not have HBCUs on their radars.

Broadus knows the drill. As Binghamton's coach and an assistant at Georgetown and Maryland, he understands what it's like recruiting for talent against the game's goliaths.

But just as Howard landed heralded recruit Makur Maker (he spent one year at the school and is now playing professionally in Australia) a couple years ago, one elite player can raise a school's profile.

“You only need one of those high-profile players to like you,” Broadus said. “You don’t need all 100 -- just one. We’re just looking for the next really good player to help our program go to the next level.”

It won't be just hoops for the Morgan State and Howard student-athletes during All-Star Weekend in Cleveland.

In addition to meeting past and present players, there will be workshops with league executives and others in the industry to network and discuss mentorship opportunities.

“We hire lawyers. We hire technology leaders. We hire creatives. We hire communication professionals,” said Greg Taylor, executive director of the NBA Foundation. “So the off-the-court education and career development programming is meant to expose the student-athletes to what it takes to obtain one of those employment or career tracks.”

This summer, the league is also launching the HBCU Fellowship Program, a 10-week internship for undergraduates and graduates.

While those initiatives are noble, Taylor said the investment of stars like Paul and Curry, who committed to funding Howard's golf programs for six years, has been instrumental in preserving the legacy of HBCUs and ensuring their futures.

“I think 20% of the college graduates annually come from HBCUs when they’re only 3% of the number of colleges and universities in the country,” Taylor said. "It’s an incredibly important pipeline, and for the players to lean in and share their celebrity and knowledge and visibility to shine a light on these institutions is what it’s all about.”

___

AP Sports Writer David Brandt in Phoenix contributed to this report.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Tracy McGrady Names His All-Time NBA Starting Five: "Jason Kidd, MJ, Bron, Tim Duncan And Shaq Diesel."

It is always tough to decide who the greatest of all time is in any sport considering how many factors there are to consider in any amazing athlete's career. A lot of people have their ideas of the ideal team they would pick if they had the chance though, and in basketball, those 5 spots mean that you can add a lot more greats into it. It is nearly impossible to reach a consensus on what the best team would be, but NBA legend Tracy McGrady seems to have his one locked at this point.
NBA
FanSided

Ben Simmons was moved to tears in phone call with Kevin Durant

Ben Simmons was reportedly emotional on a phone call with Kevin Durant when the Brooklyn Nets finalized a trade for him on Thursday, Feb. 10. The NBA trade deadline featured the conclusion of the Ben Simmons-Philadelphia 76ers saga. He did not play a single game this season as he wanted a trade from the team, which did not happen quickly due to the 76ers’ high asking price. But that all changed at the deadline, as Simmons was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, with James Harden going to the 76ers.
NBA
AllClippers

Steph Curry Reacts to James Harden for Ben Simmons Trade

While the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers made their blockbuster trade primarily because each team had a disgruntled All-Star, the role players involved in the deal could make a bigger impact than many have acknowledged. While Ben Simmons and James Harden have understandably gotten the most attention and analysis, both Seth Curry and Andre Drummond are expected to be key contributors for Brooklyn as well.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
The Spun

NBA Announces James Harden’s All-Star Game Replacement

The NBA All-Star Game is this weekend and Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden was recently voted to his 10th appearance in the game. But with an injury keeping Harden off the court, the NBA has found his replacement. On Monday the NBA announced that Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will...
NBA
The Spun

LeBron James Just Broke A Major NBA Record

LeBron James has broken numerous NBA records throughout his career and we can now add one more to his resume. James is now the NBA’s leader for the most points scored in league history, regular season and playoffs combined. He broke the record in the second half of Saturday night’s Warriors-Lakers clash.
NBA
FanSided

Watch LeBron James set NBA record for all-time scoring with silky 3-pointer

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is now the all-time leading scorer in NBA history across the regular-season and playoffs. The Los Angeles Lakers my not have had the greatest week in terms of their performances and the lack of moves at the NBA trade deadline, but the team and fans got to witness history on Saturday, Feb. 12.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Robert Covington
Person
Charles Oakley
Person
Kevin Broadus
lakersnation.com

This Day In Lakers History: Shaquille O’Neal, Tim Duncan Share All-Star Games MVP Honors

The Los Angeles Lakers were barely bursting onto the scene entering the 2000s, as Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal began to gain the chemistry on the court that would later lead to three NBA championships. While the Lakers were a sight to see during each road game throughout the regular season, there was no better stage outside of Staples Center than the All-Star Game.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Picks Golden State Warriors As 2022 NBA Champions And Joel Embiid As The MVP

The NBA season is fast approaching the business end as the All-Star Weekend is set for next weekend. Following that, there will be just over 20 games to improve their seeding and put themselves in position for a playoff run. This time will also be crucial for players looking to put some finishing touches on their seasons and improve their cases for any awards like the MVP or Defensive Player of the Year.
NBA
Advertising Age

Brands seize on NBA All-Star Game and Valentine’s Day: The Week Ahead

In an unusual scheduling twist, Valentine’s Day falls immediately after Super Bowl Sunday this year. Brands are stepping up their offerings in order to get a piece of the spending pie, which the National Retail Federation estimates will be $23.9 billion this year, a 10% rise from last year and the second-highest year on record. A recent survey from research firm Numerator found that 52% of the consumers who celebrate Valentine’s Day plan to buy gifts. In addition, 36% of consumers are planning to dine out on Feb. 14, up from 17% last year, Numerator reported.
NBA
NESN

Steve Nash Non-Committal on When Ben Simmons Will Make Nets Debut

Acquiring Ben Simmons was quite the ordeal. Finding out when he will suit up for the Brooklyn Nets is an entirely different monster. Less than a week after Brooklyn acquired the disgruntled guard, there is still no timetable on when Simmons will make his Nets debut. Head coach Steve Nash noted that it would be up to the performance team to determine when the 25-year-old is ready to play.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Nba On Tnt#Hbcu#Hbcus#Ap#Morgan State#Nba Hbcu Classic#Nbpa#Tnt#Espn#Cleveland State
theScore

'Inside the NBA' crew to host alternate All-Star Game telecast

This year's NBA All-Star Game will feature not one, but two telecasts. The "Inside the NBA" crew of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, and Kenny Smith will be hosting "Inside the All-Star Game," an alternate all-access telecast airing on TBS, Turner Sports announced Tuesday. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who signed a deal with Turner last month, will join the group.
NBA
vavel.com

Preview: Clorox NBA All-Star Rising Stars Game

Four teams of rookies, sophomores and G League Ignite players will face off in a three-game tournament as part of the 2022 Clorox Rising Stars Game. The game, which will take place during NBA All-Star Weekend on Friday, February 18, changed its layout from previous years (Team World vs. Team USA) to a new and innovative format.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

LeBron James has to live with the fallout of the Russell Westbrook trade

Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James has to live with the consequences of the disastrous Russell Westbrook trade he pushed his team’s front office to make, opines Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports. Goodwill writes that, whether James cooked up the Westbrook deal or merely advocated for the idea, his interest in the idea ultimately compelled Los Angeles team president Rob Pelinka to pull the trigger, and the Lakers are now struggling to stay afloat, currently the ninth seed in the West.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
Daily Republic

LeBron James reaches NBA combined points milestone, but Lakers lose to Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO — No one in NBA history has scored more points when it mattered than LeBron James. With a three-pointer in the third quarter Saturday night, James scored his 44,152nd points — the most ever when combining NBA regular-season and playoff games. He tied Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 44,159...
NBA
cuyahogacounty.us

NBA All-Star Game Parking Restrictions

No public parking will be permitted in the Huntington Garage during the week due to the NBA All-Star events. However, there is an exception for jurors. Jurors must show a summons and\or juror identification to park. Normal rates apply. Below is a map outlining parking restrictions/road closures for the NBA...
NBA
Cleveland.com

NBA All-Star Game’s Cleveland return is a full-circle moment for Aurora native Byron Spruell, the NBA’s President of League Operations

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Byron Spruell went to an unforgettable first game when he began his job as the NBA’s President of League Operations back in 2016. The Aurora High School graduate, who had spent the previous 20 years as a consultant at Deloitte, was in Cleveland the night the Cavaliers were given their championship rings after ending the city’s 52-year title drought.
NBA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
74K+
Followers
91K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy