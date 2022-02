Dave Tippett was fired last Thursday. His era with the Edmonton Oilers was filled with highs and lows. In the 2019-2020 season, the Oilers had momentum heading until the playoffs, but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. They lost traction and weren’t able to get in sync quickly enough to avoid a loss to the Chicago Blackhawks in the play-in round. They finished second in the North Division last season, yet they were swept in four games at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO