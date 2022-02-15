Holten: Are beets really super?

February is Heart Month, which means it is the perfect time to shine a light on the ways in which our lifestyle might be helping or hindering our cardiovascular health. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. While certain factors such as family history and genetics can predispose us to a greater risk of heart disease, some factors in our control can mitigate that risk. Diet, exercise, smoking status, sleep and stress level all play a significant role in our heart health. A heart-healthy diet is one that balances a variety of colorful fruits and vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy, lean and plant-based proteins, and unsaturated fats.

