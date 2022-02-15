GOP bills aim to prevent foreign influence at UW

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Three Republican-backed bills up for a vote Tuesday in the state Senate aim to prevent foreign influence on University of Wisconsin campuses.

One bill would prevent UW System schools from admitting or employing any members of China’s armed forces known as the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.

Another proposal would prohibit any foreign mission of China be established or recognized at a UW school. It would also block the UW System from being part of any Communist Chinese recruitment or propaganda programs and require the system to report any funding it received from foreign missions of China.

A third bill would create new disclosure requirements for UW institutions and employees related to research, contracts and gifts involving foreign governments, companies, and individuals.

The bills are opposed by UW System and Democrats.

UW System official Jeff Buhrandt said in testimony provided to a Senate committee that the university already takes steps to curb foreign influence on campuses. He argued that the proposals add burdensome regulations on UW and that any additional regulations should come from the federal government.

If the Senate passes the bills, they would then head to the Assembly. If passed there, they would have to be signed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers before becoming law.