HBCUs to glitter on NBA’s All-Star stage with game, events

The 2022 edition of the NBA All Star Game is quickly approaching, and after several long weeks of voting and debates we finally know who will be going to Cleveland on Sunday, Feb. 20th. As has been the case since the NBA revamped its All Star Game in 2018, the game will not be played in the traditional Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference format, but rather in a team captain format where the leading vote-getters from each conference will select their roster (first starters and then reserves) from the player pool. For the second straight season, the All Star captains are LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets. James has been an All Star captain every season since the new format was implemented, and this is Durant’s second time as a captain.

