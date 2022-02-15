A Weird Duality: An Interview With Benefits

Re-united with producer Graham Sutton, the new Sea Power album may be their best in a decade, finds Luke Turner. I've often wanted to shoot Sea Power's bloody polar bear. Over the past decade, at the climax to their gigs, the towering and mangy form of Ursine Ultra has come to wander around the audience. The assembled tended to gawp, film, and take selfies while paying no attention to what is happening onstage. NO! I'd internally shriek, This is NOT what it is all about! Sea Power are psychedelic rock visionaries, exploring wonder, death and longing! The bear unfortunately gave credence to the (erroneous) view that they're a bunch of wacky indie geeks singing songs about ice shelves and birds for jolly japes. Instead, their great strength has been the more complex path of sharing the personal through external themes, rather than the queasy sincerity and trite emoting that has become the contemporary cultural norm. Everything Was Forever, their seventh non-soundtrack album, might silence the doubters, such is its sense of vigour and renewal. This is of course most superficially noticeable in their change of name from British Sea Power, a move that captured the sort of harrumphing from the usual quarters that proved it was the right thing to do. It is evident too in the new fans the band have acquired via their BAFTA-winning soundtrack to computer game Disco Elysium. As the reinvigorated Sea Power now forge on, their name now impossible to misinterpret as it celebrates the universal and elemental, it's the intensity of this record that carries them.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO