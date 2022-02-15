ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Weird Duality: An Interview With Benefits

Cover picture for the articleKingsley Hall of schreigesang agit prop noisemakers Benefits, puts Patrick Clarke through his paces on a day out in and around his native Teesside. Kingsley Hall and I have spent two hours hiking through the Eston Hills in his native Teesside. It’s a punishingly steep incline, made trickier by the muddy...

Daily Mail

Sculpture that has sat on family’s mantlepiece for 50 years is found to be ‘unique and rare’ Henry Moore work – and is set to fetch £50,000 at auction

A 'unique and rare' sculpture by pioneering British artist Henry Moore has been discovered after sitting on a family's mantelpiece for years. The abstract depiction of two figures made from lead, called Mother And Child, was authenticated by Dreweatts auctioneers alongside experts from The Henry Moore Foundation, who traced it back to a sketch from 1939.
Telegraph

Tudors: Passion, Power and Politics, Holburne, review: the secret lives of long-ago England

I don’t often experience the urge to run my hand over a doublet, not least because that thickly-padded, silk-slashed chestwear was last in fashion 400 years ago. But at The Tudors: Power, Passion and Politics, at the Holburne Museum in Bath, the paintings practically command it. For look-at-me swagger and power-bolstering sheen, the era is hard to beat.
Slipped Disc

An English Aida mourns the founder of Regietheater

I was saddened to read of the passing of one of the most forward thinking stage directors, the great Hans Neuenfels. Slipped Disc mentioned his controversial and illuminating production of Aida in which I had the pleasure of singing the title role over four seasons and in more than 50 performances. I loved it. It wasn’t just the insight he brought to the characters and the story but the way he challenged every conceivable idea that opera and indeed theatre in general were taking for granted. Frankfurt led the way in advancing modernism in opera and his Aida led the way in Frankfurt.
Shropshire Star

Decapitated skeletons among more than 400 bodies exhumed from Roman cemetery

Approximately 10% of the bodies were decapitated, with several instances of the head being placed between the legs or next to the feet. Around 40 beheaded skeletons are among 425 bodies exhumed by HS2 archaeologists in a large Roman cemetery discovered on the route of the high-speed railway. The 50-strong...
Complex

Luna Li Announces Debut Album ‘Duality,’ Drops New Single f/ Beabadoobee

Toronto’s Luna Li has announced her debut album, Duality, set to be released March 4. She’s also dropped the first single, “Silver Into Rain,” featuring London indie rocker Beabadoobee. With her new LP, Li will be headlining a tour across North America. Complex recently named Li...
The Quietus

Warp Shares Rare Aphex Twin Recording

The recording of Richard D. James' 'Slo Bird Whistle' was produced for a 1995 Peel Session. Warp Records has shared a previously unreleased track from Aphex Twin's 1995 Peel Session.
The Quietus

Mumdance Shares Vast Music Archive Via New Website

The DJ and producer also issued a statement addressing his struggles with addiction in recent years. Mumdance has shared a vast music archive covering his mixes, productions and sound design work via a new website. The UK DJ and producer summarised the archive as "316 hours of mixes, many of...
The Quietus

A Different World: Everything Was Forever By Sea Power

Re-united with producer Graham Sutton, the new Sea Power album may be their best in a decade, finds Luke Turner. I've often wanted to shoot Sea Power's bloody polar bear. Over the past decade, at the climax to their gigs, the towering and mangy form of Ursine Ultra has come to wander around the audience. The assembled tended to gawp, film, and take selfies while paying no attention to what is happening onstage. NO! I'd internally shriek, This is NOT what it is all about! Sea Power are psychedelic rock visionaries, exploring wonder, death and longing! The bear unfortunately gave credence to the (erroneous) view that they're a bunch of wacky indie geeks singing songs about ice shelves and birds for jolly japes. Instead, their great strength has been the more complex path of sharing the personal through external themes, rather than the queasy sincerity and trite emoting that has become the contemporary cultural norm. Everything Was Forever, their seventh non-soundtrack album, might silence the doubters, such is its sense of vigour and renewal. This is of course most superficially noticeable in their change of name from British Sea Power, a move that captured the sort of harrumphing from the usual quarters that proved it was the right thing to do. It is evident too in the new fans the band have acquired via their BAFTA-winning soundtrack to computer game Disco Elysium. As the reinvigorated Sea Power now forge on, their name now impossible to misinterpret as it celebrates the universal and elemental, it's the intensity of this record that carries them.
The Quietus

Reissue Of The Week: Lee Perry & The Upsetters' Battle Of Armagideon

Neil Kulkarni trains a clear-sighted eye on the myth of the mad genius, critical consensus and white connoisseurship, while revisiting a crucial Scratch LP from the mid-80s Let’s be wary of ‘madness’, of the ‘loon’ or the ‘lunatic genius’ motif in popcrit. Beyond its insensitivity to the nuances and complexities of mental illness it’s notable how it’s so often used as a power game that gets played when white male critics talk about female artists, or Black artists. It's a reductive way of thinking that stems from the assumption that having the medical condition of mental illness somehow promotes, feeds and sustains creativity. Sylvia Plath, Dostoevsky, Brian Wilson, Kristin Hersh and of course Lee Perry have all had the same ‘troubled’, ‘eccentric’ epithets thrown around their work mainly as a way of forestalling proper investigation into the motivations and meaning of their artistry.
The Quietus

The Strange World Of… ADULT.

On the eve of a new album and within spitting distance of 25 years as a band, ADULT.'s Nicola Kuperus and Adam Lee Miller join Dustin Krcatovich on a venture into the void of their back catalogue. "I'm so bored of talking about it, it's like sticking your finger in...
The Quietus

Midnight Marauders: The Grey Organisation Return To The Scene Of The Crime

Thirty-seven years ago, a midnight attack by a provocative art collective shocked London and the swanky dealers of Mayfair. Geoff Cowart takes a trip back in time to The Mayor Gallery. Who says crime doesn’t pay? A new show at The Mayor Gallery showcases newly printed photographs chronicling a1985 attack...
The Quietus

Straight Hedge! Noel Gardner Reviews Punk & HC For February

Noel Gardner, bringing you news of a band called THATCHER'S SNATCH, sprints back into the pit with all that is good, bad and ugly, or named THATCHER'S SNATCH, in international punk rock, hc, oi, D-beat and crust. And, did we mention THATCHER'S SNATCH?. Home page photograph Deaf Club. Two-zero-two-two, the...
The Guardian

In brief: Cleopatra and Frankenstein; Unattached; Dálvi: Six Years in the Arctic Tundra – review

New York City at the start of the 21st-century – pre-financial crisis, pre-Trump, pre-Covid – is captured with near-devotional lushness in this nostalgic debut. It’s an urban playground that struggling painter Cleo, 24 years old and stylishly British, is on the brink of being exiled from, her student visa due to expire in mere months, when she meets Frank, a fortysomething ad agency owner with a nice line in elevator chitchat. They wed on a whim to calamitous effect on both sides. In terms of depth, this novel is more Jay McInerney than Hanya Yanagihara, but Mellors proves herself a poetic chronicler of inky gloom as well as twinkly surfaces.
The Guardian

Life, After by Antoine Leiris review – embracing the now

On 13 November 2015, Islamist gunmen opened fire on concertgoers at the Bataclan theatre in Paris, killing 90 people. Among the victims was Hélène Muyal-Leiris, who was survived by her husband Antoine Leiris and their 19-month-old son Melvil. Three days later Leiris, a journalist, addressed his wife’s killers in a Facebook post, declaring: “I don’t know who you are and I don’t want to know … I will not give you the satisfaction of hating you”. This wasn’t just a bereaved man’s cri de coeur, it was a pre-emptive protest against a far right that would try to leverage France’s grief for its nationalist agenda. Leiris’s post went viral, was adopted as a liberal rallying cry, and was followed in 2016 by You Will Not Have My Hate, a slim memoir which quickly became an international bestseller.
The Guardian

C+nto & Othered Poems by Joelle Taylor review – punchy tales of lesbian life

Joelle Taylor, the 54-year-old Lancastrian and poetry slam champion, is a fighter on the page. C+nto, the bold, combative and moving winner of the TS Eliot prize, is a passionate reconjuring of 1980s-90s butch lesbian counterculture in London (there used to be dozens of lesbian bars in the city; now there is only one). This is a dramatic narrative that does not reflect any improvement in attitudes towards the LGBTQ+ society; its context is turbulence. In her preface, she declares: “There is no part of a butch lesbian that is welcome in this world” and reminds us that 72 countries still criminalise same-sex relationships and that there are “11 jurisdictions that support the death penalty for lesbians”. She believes the loss of face-to-face encounters in clubs and the divisive nature of the internet have unravelled gay unity and her poetry is a rallying cry to put that right.
