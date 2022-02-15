The Mandela Effect: bad memories, or altered reality?

Within the annals of human history, from the epic battles of the Ancient World to the current long-running conflicts in the Middle East, there has never been a war like the Second World War. It is also fairly accurate to say that there will likely never be another war quite like this one. In less than 20 years time, the 100th anniversary of the outbreak of WWII on September 1, 1939 will arrive, and in certain parts of the world, especially Europe, WWII is still known as simply “the war.” World War II saw engagement from nearly every nation on the planet between the years 1939-1945, and the sheer amount of battles fought is far too long to name. Atrocities such as the Holocaust and the genocides committed in Asia are some of the worst (if not the worst) in human history, and form a large percentage of the estimated 80 million people that lost their lives during this six year period. The artillery used in battle, the rise of aerial bombing campaigns and massive coordinated land invasions, the epic victories of both endurance and fortitude exhibited by Allied nations against the Axis powers, and the capping of the war with the use of nuclear weapons are all the stuff of warfare legend and painful, unmitigated suffering and slaughter that still defy our abilities to adequately put the horrors into words that defines WWII. There have been numerous books, films, specials, games, and other media dedicated to exploring the war and bringing it to life for new generations. There are also numerous stories left to tell, but by far some of the best ways to visually learn about this era are through documentaries. There have been many made over the years, but if you are looking for all-encompassing documentaries that try and capture the whole story, here are 5 you should consider.

