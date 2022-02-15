ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Mandela Effect: bad memories, or altered reality?

By Stephanie Kemmerer
The Mandela Effect is one of the most intriguing conspiracy theories to emerge recently. It was first introduced in 2009 by self-described “paranormal consultant” Fiona Broome, who recalled the death of anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela while he was in prison in the 1980s. Broome noticed that others remembered the event,...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Elizabeth Loftus
Person
Nelson Mandela
