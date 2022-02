Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell has signed a contract extension with the program through the 2028 season, multiple sources report. Fickell, the compiler of a 48-15 tally in five seasons with the Bearcats, is expected to garner $5 million per season under his new deal. Perching him as the No. 3 highest-paid coach in the new Big 12, the contract provides the Ohio native with a $1.6 million increase in overall earnings each year.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO