Su joins Gu with Olympic big air gold for host China

 20 hours ago

BEIJING (AP) — Su Yiming gave host China its second gold medal at Big Air Shougang to match Eileen Gu with a stunning...

TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
SPORTS
WKYC

A historic first at Olympic speedskating as Black athlete takes gold

BEIJING, China — Erin Jackson has become the first Black woman to win a speedskating medal at the Winter Olympics. And a gold one, at that. Jackson won the 500 meters with a time of 37.04 seconds Sunday, giving the Americans their first speedskating medal of the Beijing Games.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Kamila Valieva returns in figure skating as Team GB beat Sweden in curling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
SPORTS
Sports
Miami Herald

Canada routs Swiss 10-3, advances to Olympic gold-medal game

It makes no difference to Marie-Philip Poulin who the Canadians face for the Olympic gold medal in women’s hockey on Thursday. Whether it’s yet another showdown against the United States or Finland, all that mattered to Canada’s captain was that her dynamically offensive team earned its way to the championship game with a 10-3 win over Switzerland on Monday.
HOCKEY
Sportsnet.ca

Canadian snowboarders Parrot, McMorris, Sharpe advance to Olympic big air final

Coming off a controversial finish and interview that eventually led to an apology, Canadian snowboarders Max Parrot and Mark McMorris performed quite nicely in their return to Olympic competition on Monday. Parrot, who won the gold medal in slopestyle, finished first in qualifying for the Beijing big air competition, while...
SPORTS
BBC

Winter Olympics: Chinese teenager Su Yiming wins snowboard gold in men's big air

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app. China's Su Yiming claimed a second snowboard medal at the Winter Olympics as the teenager won a stunning gold in the men's big air event in Beijing.
SPORTS
Times Leader

Gasser jumps past Sadowski Synnott for Olympic big air gold

BEIJING — Anna Gasser hardly felt like the favorite in Beijing, even as the only woman to ever win an Olympic snowboarding big air contest. The way her competition — with an average age of 21 — has been pushing the sport’s boundaries, the 30-year-old from Austria wasn’t even sure that her best would be good enough for the podium.
SPORTS
BBC

Winter Olympics: Netherlands win emotional short track speed skating gold

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app. "Today, Lara proudly looked down on us." The Netherlands claimed an emotional short track speed skating gold...
SPORTS
wcn247.com

Joey Mantia snags 1st speedskating medal in 3rd Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — Joey Mantia is finally taking home his first medal in his third Olympics. The 36-year-old American joined with Casey Dawson and Emery Lehman to earn the bronze in team pursuit. It was the second speedskating medal for the United States in Beijing. Erin Jackson won gold in the 500 meters. Mantia finished sixth in the 1,500. It was a race that he was a favorite to win. He says he feels a weight has been lifted and he can breath easier knowing he's not going home empty-handed. Mantia still has the 1,000 and the mass start. He'll be a favorite for the podium in the latter race.
SPORTS
Fox News

Swiss skier Marco Odermatt handles expectations, wins Olympic gold

Blizzard conditions that made visibility nearly impossible. Overwhelming expectations. An early error that would have thrown a lesser skier off course. Then a 75-minute delay while he was holding the lead midway through the Olympic giant slalom. Marco Odermatt dealt with all that and more en route to a hard-earned...
SPORTS
Time

U.S. Wins Gold and Silver in First Ever Olympic Women’s Monobob

(BEIJING) — Kaillie Humphries has captured a third Olympic gold medal, and her first for the U.S. The former Canadian bobsledder was an easy winner of the inaugural women’s monobob event. It’s the first sliding medal for the U.S. in seven events so far—the others being four in luge and two in skeleton—at the Beijing Games.
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Last 1 in, Gremaud edges Gu for Olympic ski slopestyle gold

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Mathilde Gremaud has long known that every point counts in her sport. At the Beijing Olympics, every fraction of a point counts, too. The Swiss freestyle skier who squeaked into Tuesday’s slopestyle final by a mere .36 points edged out China’s Eileen Gu for the gold medal by an even narrower margin — .33 points.
SPORTS
wcn247.com

Norway takes Olympic gold medal in biathlon team relay

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Clean shooting cleared the way for the Boe brothers to win another Olympic gold medal for Norway in biathlon. Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen skied the final leg of the four-man relay and hit all five targets at the last range before crossing first. Russian biathlete Eduard Latypov struggled at that final shooting stop and had to complete a penalty lap. The Norwegians won the race won in 1 hour, 19 minutes, 50.2 seconds. Johannes Thingnes Boe won his third gold medal and fourth overall at the Beijing Games. Tarjei Boe won his second gold to go along with a silver and a bronze. The Russian team’s collapse allowed France to win silver. The Russians took bronze.
SPORTS

