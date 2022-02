Following a three-day weekend, the Milwaukee Bucks were back in action last night against the Portland Trail Blazers. Despite the extended time off following their West Coast road trip, the Bucks did not appear to be refreshed back on their home floor. While they kept it close early and trailed by just one point after the first quarter, the Bucks lost control over the next 12 minutes. Portland put up 40 points in the second quarter, outscoring Milwaukee by 16 in the period. Trailing by 17 at the half, the Bucks did not reclaim the lead in the second half, despite battling back late in the fourth quarter before they fell apart in the final moments. The Blazers secured the 122-107 victory and extended the Bucks’ losing streak to two games.

NBA ・ 14 HOURS AGO