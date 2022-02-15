ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Islanders' Andy Greene: Scoreless in 11 straight

CBS Sports
 17 hours ago

Greene hasn't registered a point in 11 straight games. Greene only has one goal and five assists in 38...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Pelicans' Devonte' Graham: Goes scoreless in 21 minutes

Graham recorded zero points (0-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds and five assists in 20 minutes during Saturday's 124-114 loss to the Spurs. It was another ugly performance for Graham, who's now scored fewer than 10 points in five of his last six appearances. During that stretch, he's shooting a ghastly 27.6 percent from the field with the majority of his attempts coming from three-point range. Graham was so ineffective Saturday that coach Willie Green benched him for much of the second half, opting to instead ride with new addition CJ McCollum as well as Jose Alvarado. The Pelicans are one of only a handful of teams to play three more times before the break, so Graham will look to bounce back Monday against Toronto before facing Memphis (Tuesday) and Dallas (Thursday).
NBA
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Marc-Andre Fleury: Strong in Monday's win

Fleury stopped 31 of 32 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Jets. Fleury was able to limit the damage to a Mark Scheifele tally in the third period. The 37-year-old netminder also went for an empty-netter, but he missed and ended up with an assist when Brandon Hagel scored instead. Fleury's had some uneven performances lately, allowing 12 goals across his last four games. The Quebec native is up to 16-17-3 with a 2.88 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 36 appearances. The Blackhawks host the Blue Jackets and the Stars in a back-to-back Thursday and Friday, so Fleury will likely split those games with Arvid Soderblom.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Not travelling on road trip

Oshie (upper body) will not be joining the upcoming road trip, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports. Oshie did not participate in Monday's practice, Regan adds. The 35-year-old has missed the last 12 games while dealing with an upper-body injury that he incurred in a 2-0 victory over the Islanders on Jan. 15. He has averaged 17:34 of ice time -- 3:19 during the man advantage -- and racked up 13 points over 18 games this season.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Dobson
Person
Robin Salo
Person
Andy Greene
Person
Barry Trotz
Person
Robin
CBS Sports

Nets' James Johnson: Questionable for Monday's contest

Johnson is questionable for Monday's game against the Kings due to a right knee contusion. Johnson suffered the knee injury during Saturday's loss to the Clippers and is in jeopardy of missing additional contests. If he's unable to suit up, Blake Griffin and Bruce Brown are both candidates for increased roles off the bench.
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Danny Green: Underwhelms in start Saturday

Green contributed six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and two blocks in 28 minutes during Saturday's 103-93 victory over the Cavaliers. Green was a non-factor in the victory, especially when breaking down his fantasy game. After years of being a 12-team worthy specialist, age appears to have caught up with the veteran. Outside of occasionally popping off on the defensive end or from the perimeter, he typically offers very little in terms of productivity. Only those in deeper formats should consider him as a viable commodity.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pacers' Tristan Thompson: Quiet in 15 minutes

Thompson accumulated one point (0-3 FG, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds in 15 minutes during Sunday's 129-120 loss to Minnesota. For the second straight game since joining the Pacers, Thompson didn't make much of an impact on the stat sheet, but he saw 15 minutes of action off the bench, as was the case during his debut Friday against the Cavs. In a crowded Indiana frontcourt, Thompson likely won't play enough to work his way onto the fantasy radar.
NBA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen: Limited at practice

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Markkanen (ankle) was limited during Monday's practice, and he's unsure if he will play Tuesday against the Hawks, Evan Dammarell of WKYC 3 News Cleveland reports. Markkanen has missed 10 straight games due to a right ankle sprain, but he appears close to making a return...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Tired performance Saturday

Love finished with two points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 17 minutes during Saturday's 103-93 loss to the 76ers. Love struggled to get anything going in the loss, delivering one of his worst performances of the season. It's been an incredible reversal of fortunes for the veteran, picking himself off the canvas after seemingly coming towards the end of his career last season. The All-Star break can't come quick enough for Love who, perhaps more so than any of his teammates, could certainly do with a few days off. Looking ahead, he should remain a 12-team asset the rest of the way despite coming off the bench.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy