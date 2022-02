On February 1, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) announced that it is strengthening its supervisory capabilities through the use of new technologies and other tools. The aim of such a development is to enable the regulator to ensure a stronger investor protection framework and the smooth operation of the financial market. This was the main point of the speech delivered by the CySEC Chairman, Dr George Theocharides at a press conference on Tuesday, 1 February 2022. He said that the development was based on CySEC’s goals for the year 2022 and the sector’s trends and developments in 2021.

