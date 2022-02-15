ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Premiere Weekend Promising Ratings for Twenty Five, Twenty One and Forecasting Love and Weather Portends Well for Nam Joo Hyuk and Song Kang in Delivering a Win

By ockoala
koalasplayground.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a sigh of relief after the weekend premieres of two new cable dramas, and probably the biggest winners from opening weekend’s good ratings and good reviews (critics and K-netizens) are...

koalasplayground.com

Twenty Five, Twenty One with Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri Captures the Chill 90’s Feels in New Poster and Stills

I feel like this drama is more suited to air in the summer, or perhaps since it’s telling a time spanning story through four years then it will also cycle through the seasons as the story ebbs and flows so it’s suitable to air anytime and still deliver the feels. Twenty Five, Twenty One is slated to drop next week on tvN Sat-Sun time slot and the latest poster and preview stills are just up my alley. I’m a 90’s girl and its an era that feels not that long ago until I realize it was thirty (!!!) years ago lol. This drama is presenting very Answer Me 1997 vibes but less slice-of-life and more pursuing big dreams with Kim Tae Ri as a national level fencer and Nam Joo Hyuk going from riches to rags as he becomes a sportscaster. Rounding out the main cast is Bona, Choi Hyun Wook, and Lee Joo Myung, all of whom hold their own in visuals and aura from these still shots. Love it and can’t wait!
Soompi

Nam Joo Hyuk Is Forced To Speak Up For Himself In “Twenty Five, Twenty One”

“Twenty Five, Twenty One” has shared emotional new stills of Nam Joo Hyuk. tvN’s “Twenty Five, Twenty One” is set in 1998 and stars Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri as Baek Yi Jin and Na Hee Do, who first meet when they are 22 and 18 years old and fall in love when they meet again at age 25 and 21. It is about the youth who lost their dreams in the wake of the 1997 financial crisis and find new growth and direction.
koalasplayground.com

K-netizens Disagree with Reporter Article on Nam Joo Hyuk Needing to Redeem Himself with Next Drama After Start-up But Agree that Song Kang Still Needs to Prove Himself

This coming weekend two new K-dramas are premiering, with Twenty Five, Twenty One on tvN and over at jTBC it’s Forecasting Love and Weather. The two dramas will not be going head-to-head, Twenty Five airs at 9:10 pm and Forecasting takes over the 10:30 pm time slot, but a K-ent reporter is noting that the two dramas have younger leading men that will need to show their ability to deliver success. Song Kang is still pending a big hit with a strong acting performance that anchors his continued casting in drama after drama, and that point of view the K-netizens agree with. But the reporter wrote that Nam Joo Hyuk needs to redeem himself after he got his leading man thunder stolen in Start-up by Kim Sun Ho and for that the K-netizens do not agree with at all. Netizens note that Nam Joo Hyuk delivered a nuanced and lovely performance but it was the screenwriter who wrote the second male lead character to shine more and the fans of the character of the second male lead overwhelming in their loud support for him. So there is nothing for Nam Joo Hyun to redeem and his prior drama resume has also shown his continued growth and improvement from Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo and The Light in Your Eyes.
Soompi

“Twenty Five, Twenty One” Previews Tense Moment Between Nam Joo Hyuk And Kim Tae Ri As They Stare Each Other Down

TvN’s “Twenty Five, Twenty One” has shared a new glimpse of its lead actors Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri!. The upcoming drama is set in 1998 and features Nam Joo Hyuk as Baek Yi Jin and Kim Tae Ri as Na Hee Do. The pair first meets when they are 22 and 18 years old, respectively, and they fall in love when they are 25 and 21, experiencing confusing yet exciting feelings as their first love develops.
Soompi

Nam Joo Hyuk Raises Anticipation For “Twenty Five, Twenty One” With His Transformation Into A Young Man Who Experiences First Love

TvN’s new weekend drama “Twenty Five, Twenty One” shared new stills of Nam Joo Hyuk in character!. Set in 1998, “Twenty Five, Twenty One” is a story about young people named Baek Yi Jin (Nam Joo Hyuk) and Na Hee Do (Kim Tae Ri), who first meet when they are 22 and 18 years old and fall in love when they meet again at age 25 and 21.
Soompi

WJSN’s Bona Brightens Up After Getting An Umbrella To Shield Herself From The Rain In “Twenty Five, Twenty One”

TvN has released new stills of WJSN’s Bona in “Twenty Five, Twenty One”!. Set in 1998, “Twenty Five, Twenty One” is about youth who find new direction and growth after having their dreams taken away. Kim Tae Ri and Nam Joo Hyuk star as Na Hee Do and Baek Yi Jin, who first meet when they are 18 and 22 years old and fall in love years later when they turn 21 and 25.
koalasplayground.com

New Sat-Sun K-dramas Off to Promising Starts aa tvN Series Twenty Five, Twenty One Gets 6.370% and Forecasting Love and Weather Brings in 4.514% on jTBC

It’s important to preface that the two new Sat-Sun K-dramas are NOT directly competing with each other for eyeballs. For tvN drama Twenty Five, Twenty One, it airs at 9:10 pm, and over at jTBC the drama Forecasting Love and Weather comes on at 10:30 pm. That makes for what I love most, each drama really competing with itself, does it have the story/directing/acting to bring in viewers and more importantly keep the viewership as it continues on. Both dramas are off to decent starts, Twenty Five, Twenty One got 6.370% and Love and Weather garnered 4.515%. The early impressions are mostly positive for both dramas, and the perception is especially promising for Love and Weather as the previews and the perceptions were really hesitant for that pairing but reportedly it’s surprising good. The broad comments are: Nam Joo Hyuk is perfect and really suitable for this throwback 90’s male lead, Song Kang is like a human boy golden retriever and adorable, Kim Tae Ri is a tad too silly and immature to start but the character gets better, and Park Min Young really sells the hardworking, female professional role believably. Well there you have it!
Song Kang And Park Min Young Start A Relationship Outside The Office In “Forecasting Love And Weather”

JTBC has released new stills that highlight Park Min Young and Song Kang’s sweet chemistry in “Forecasting Love and Weather”!. JTBC’s upcoming Saturday-Sunday drama “Forecasting Love and Weather” is about the work and love lives of people who work at the Korea Meteorological Administration, Korea’s national weather forecast service. Park Min Young stars as general forecaster Jin Ha Kyung who does everything by the book, while Song Kang plays special reporter Lee Si Woo, a free spirit who is always thinking outside the box.
koalasplayground.com

Disney+ Releases on February 16th the Sci-fi Action Procedural Drama Grid with Seo Kang Joon, Kim Ah Joong, Kim Moo Yeol, Kim Sung Kyun, and Lee Si Young

Okay this one snuck up on me but seeing all the promos and previews in one batch got me more excited I think since the cast is just so-so for me. Disney+ streaming only drama Grid (original title was Zero) starring Seo Kang Joon, Kim Ah Joong, Lee Si Young. Kim Moo Yeol, and Kim Sung Kyun drops next week on February 16th and hasn’t gotten a lot of coverage so boo on the network for investing in it but not selling it to the viewers that its airing soon. The drama is about a detective investigating a “ghost” from 24 years ago and the present who arrives and does something only to disappear afterwards. There seems to be averting post-apocalyptic future elements as one poster as a crumbling city below the main leads all framed in a hellfire red background. I hope the writer who did Secret Forest (Stranger) 1 and 2 really has her sci-fi hat on before venturing into changing the world, changing the future type scenarios.
NME

Watch the trailer for ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’, starring Kim Tae-ri and WJSN’s Bona

Netflix has released an official trailer for its upcoming K-drama Twenty-Five Twenty-One. The new preview follows high school student Na Hee-do (Space Sweepers‘ Kim Tae-ri) as her passion for fencing grows. She watches fencing prodigy Go Yoo-rim (WJSN member Bona) on television, voicing her admiration for the athlete, later going as far as to watch her train every Saturday.
Soompi

Choi Hyun Wook Catches WJSN’s Bona Off Guard With His Sudden Greeting In “Twenty Five, Twenty One”

TvN’s new weekend drama “Twenty Five, Twenty One” shared a sneak peek of WJSN’s Bona’s and Choi Hyun Wook’s cute chemistry!. Set in 1998, “Twenty Five, Twenty One” is about youth who find new direction and growth after having their dreams taken away. Kim Tae Ri and Nam Joo Hyuk star as Na Hee Do and Baek Yi Jin, who first meet when they are 18 and 22 years old and fall in love years later when they turn 21 and 25.
Soompi

Kim Tae Ri Is A Passionate Athlete Who Seeks Out Coach Kim Hye Eun In Upcoming Drama “Twenty Five, Twenty One”

TvN’s upcoming weekend drama “Twenty Five, Twenty One” has released new stills of Kim Tae Ri and Kim Hye Eun!. Set in 1998, “Twenty Five, Twenty One” is about youth who find new direction and growth after having their dreams taken away. Kim Tae Ri and Nam Joo Hyuk star as Na Hee Do and Baek Yi Jin, who first meet when they are 18 and 22 years old and fall in love years later when they turn 21 and 25.
koalasplayground.com

PD Lee Gil Bok Praises Song Hye Kyo for Her Hardworking Effort and Jang Ki Yong for His Desire to Improve in Discussing SBS Drama Now, We are Breaking Up

PD Lee Gil Bok has worked on many big K-dramas but only recently got to the head PD chair and I think he’s a formidable talent. He directed Romantic Doctor, Teacher Kim 2 and most recently Now, We are Breaking Up, the directing was one of the most consistent positives in that drama. He was interviewed after the drama wrapped to discuss his thoughts and he praised female lead Song Hye Kyo for giving her 100% effort from not just the beginning but throughout and even brought the same energy and dedication at the end. For Jang Ki Yong, he revealed that the young actor was eager to learn, always asking questions to improve, and is quite talented in other ways as many of the pictures used in the drama were taken personally by Jang Ki Yong. I guess it’s not bad that one positive from the underwhelming drama is praise for the two stars because I felt they tried their hardest as well but couldn’t overcome the poorly written characters and the dumb central conflict that kept them unnecessarily apart.
koalasplayground.com

Married K-stars Lee Byung Hun and Lee Min Jung Both Test Positive for COVID-19, Filming Halted on His Currently Filming Drama Our Blues

It feels like the news on COVID-19 seems to have died down a bit but then everyone is testing positive the last two months due to the Omicron spike still. The latest K-stars to join the “we got it” club is top star Lee Byung Hun and his actress wife Lee Min Jung. Both are reportedly feeling fine and in self-isolation. Lee Byung Hun has periodically been in Jeju the last few months filming the ensemble drama Our Blues which has now halted filming. The cast and crew have all tested negative so that’s a positive. Hope these two have a quick recovery and that South Korea gets their pandemic exposure either under control or in a state of living with it like some of the Western countries have been doing more.
