The Premiere Weekend Promising Ratings for Twenty Five, Twenty One and Forecasting Love and Weather Portends Well for Nam Joo Hyuk and Song Kang in Delivering a Win

It’s important to preface that the two new Sat-Sun K-dramas are NOT directly competing with each other for eyeballs. For tvN drama Twenty Five, Twenty One, it airs at 9:10 pm, and over at jTBC the drama Forecasting Love and Weather comes on at 10:30 pm. That makes for what I love most, each drama really competing with itself, does it have the story/directing/acting to bring in viewers and more importantly keep the viewership as it continues on. Both dramas are off to decent starts, Twenty Five, Twenty One got 6.370% and Love and Weather garnered 4.515%. The early impressions are mostly positive for both dramas, and the perception is especially promising for Love and Weather as the previews and the perceptions were really hesitant for that pairing but reportedly it’s surprising good. The broad comments are: Nam Joo Hyuk is perfect and really suitable for this throwback 90’s male lead, Song Kang is like a human boy golden retriever and adorable, Kim Tae Ri is a tad too silly and immature to start but the character gets better, and Park Min Young really sells the hardworking, female professional role believably. Well there you have it!
