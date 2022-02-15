The Premiere Weekend Promising Ratings for Twenty Five, Twenty One and Forecasting Love and Weather Portends Well for Nam Joo Hyuk and Song Kang in Delivering a Win

This coming weekend two new K-dramas are premiering, with Twenty Five, Twenty One on tvN and over at jTBC it’s Forecasting Love and Weather. The two dramas will not be going head-to-head, Twenty Five airs at 9:10 pm and Forecasting takes over the 10:30 pm time slot, but a K-ent reporter is noting that the two dramas have younger leading men that will need to show their ability to deliver success. Song Kang is still pending a big hit with a strong acting performance that anchors his continued casting in drama after drama, and that point of view the K-netizens agree with. But the reporter wrote that Nam Joo Hyuk needs to redeem himself after he got his leading man thunder stolen in Start-up by Kim Sun Ho and for that the K-netizens do not agree with at all. Netizens note that Nam Joo Hyuk delivered a nuanced and lovely performance but it was the screenwriter who wrote the second male lead character to shine more and the fans of the character of the second male lead overwhelming in their loud support for him. So there is nothing for Nam Joo Hyun to redeem and his prior drama resume has also shown his continued growth and improvement from Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo and The Light in Your Eyes.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO