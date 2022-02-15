ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bad 3rd Quarter, Worse Defense Sinks Warriors Against Clippers

By C.J. Peterson
Inside The Warriors
Inside The Warriors
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DCp9F_0eEj7XjR00

The Golden State Warriors are used to outscoring teams in the third period but on Monday night the Los Angeles Clippers flipped the script.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Four years ago, when the Warriors seemingly blew past every NBA opponent they faced while chasing back-to-back championships, their third-quarter output was the most lethal of any team in the league.

Outscoting teams by an average of 6.4 points during that 82-game regular season, Golden State found historic success in that period.

Monday night painted an entirely different story, however, as the Warriors were overwhelmed in the third by the Los Angeles Clippers.

Outscored by 14 points in the third, Golden State dropped its first game to the Los Angeles Clippers this season, falling 119-104 at Chase Center. With the loss, the Warriors fall five games behind the first-place Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference standings and hold just a two-game lead over the Memphis Grizzlies who sit as the No. 3 seed.

“Our defense has just been bad,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. “It’s hard to win in this league when you’re looking like we are with so many holes.”

Coming off of a nuclear game that saw him score 16 points in the fourth quarter alone, Klay Thompson finally found a rough shooting night. Scoring just seven points in the game, Thompson shot an abysmal 3-for-14 from the floor.

In addition, Thompson shot 1-for-5 from the three-point line, which fit a common narrative for Warriors shooters. Not including Stephen Curry, the Warriors shot just 8-for-28 from behind the arc.

The only Warrior who found any semblance of success from deep was Curry, who made eight of the 13 triples he attempted. Scoring 33 points on the night, Curry led all scorers.

This comes as the second time in three games Curry has scored over 30 points in a loss for Golden State.

Golden State’s issues scoring became the most apparent in the third quarter, though, as the Clippers found 14 more points in the period than the hosting Warriors.

The majority of the damage was done by Terrance Mann, who scored 14 points in the third while also dishing out a pair of assists (both of which led to made 3-point baskets for Los Angeles). Mann finished with a team-high 25 points for the Clippers.

By the end of the third, Los Angeles was able to balloon a two-point halftime lead into a 16-point advantage which proved too large for the Warriors to overcome.

“There were a lot of possessions tonight where one guy was doing the right thing and two guys weren’t,” Curry said. “The other two guys were just watching. We had a lot of breakdowns like that.”

With the loss, the Golden State Warriors surrender a five-game lead to the Phoenix Suns, who will look to qualify for its second NBA Finals this season.

To make matters worse, the Warriors now only have a two-game lead over the Grizzlies who are currently on a five-game winning streak.

With one more game against the Denver Nuggets before the All-Star break, Golden State will have a chance to right the ship before the long layover.

“It’s a combination of being focussed, connected, five guys on a string,” Kerr said. “That’s my job as a coach — to get them back… It’s up to use. We’re going to have to find the effort and communication to get back to the things we were doing earlier this year.”

Comments / 0

Related
AllClippers

Steph Curry Reacts to James Harden for Ben Simmons Trade

While the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers made their blockbuster trade primarily because each team had a disgruntled All-Star, the role players involved in the deal could make a bigger impact than many have acknowledged. While Ben Simmons and James Harden have understandably gotten the most attention and analysis, both Seth Curry and Andre Drummond are expected to be key contributors for Brooklyn as well.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Klay Thompson
NBC Bay Area

NBA Says Refs Missed Three Calls at End of Warriors' Win Over Lakers

NBA: Refs missed three calls at end of Dubs' win over Lakers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Following the Warriors' 117-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night at Chase Center, coach Steve Kerr was adamant that Steph Curry fouled LeBron James before the Lakers star began his shooting motion with less than three seconds remaining.
NBA
East Bay Times

Klay Thompson goes ballistic in fourth quarter, Warriors beat Lakers in wild finish

SAN FRANCISCO — With 49ers quarterback Trey Lance and Giants manager Gabe Kapler sitting courtside to watch a marquee matchup between the Lakers and Warriors, it was Klay Thompson whose star shined brightest Saturday night. Thompson may have missed 941 days of basketball, but his knack for a takeover...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Golden State Warriors#The Los Angeles Clippers#Outscoting#Chase Center#The Memphis Grizzlies#Golden State
knbr.com

3 takeaways from Warriors’ close win over Lakers

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers are now over 20 games out of first place in the Western Conference. Stephen Curry accidentally sent James to the free-throw line with a chance to tie the game with three foul shots. But James missed the first and third attempts at the stripe, allowing Golden State to bask in confetti floating down from the Chase Center rafters.
NBA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James sounds off on Lakers’ loss vs. Stephen Curry, Warriors

We’re far too late into the season to still be giving weight to any moral victories. But if any team in the Western Conference needed one, it was Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James and Co. may not have come out of Golden State with the win, but the Lakers did match Stephen Curry and the Warriors step for step up until the final buzzer.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
The Big Lead

Stephen Curry: Stop Tagging Me Whenever Someone Takes a Bad Shot

Stephen Curry shares a heavy portion of the credit or blame for transforming the game of basketball to one where long-range shots once never even considered are jacked up with pure confidence. Anyone who has been around a YMCA over the past few years can observe how every single kid, regardless of size, plays as though the only goal is to be the next Steph. Which is really only setting them up for disappointment because who could ever replicate or improve upon the greatest shooter of all-time.
NBA
The Associated Press

Thompson has season-high 33, Warriors edge Lakers 117-115

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 16 of his season-high 33 points in the fourth quarter, Stephen Curry made a clutch layup with 46 seconds remaining, and the Golden State Warriors held off the Los Angeles Lakers 117-115 on Saturday night, spoiling another scoring milestone by LeBron James.
NBA
NBC Sports

Watch Klay Thompson take over fourth, score season-high 33 in win over Lakers

SAN FRANCISCO — Klay Thompson scored 16 of his season-high 33 points in the fourth quarter, Stephen Curry made a clutch layup with 46 seconds remaining, and the Golden State Warriors held off the Los Angeles Lakers 117-115 on Saturday night, spoiling another scoring milestone by LeBron James. Curry...
NBA
Inside The Warriors

Inside The Warriors

San Francisco, CA
6
Followers
3
Post
305
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the Golden State Warriors

 https://www.si.com/nba/warriors

Comments / 0

Community Policy