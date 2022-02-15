Bad 3rd Quarter, Worse Defense Sinks Warriors Against Clippers

The Golden State Warriors are used to outscoring teams in the third period but on Monday night the Los Angeles Clippers flipped the script.

Four years ago, when the Warriors seemingly blew past every NBA opponent they faced while chasing back-to-back championships, their third-quarter output was the most lethal of any team in the league.

Outscoting teams by an average of 6.4 points during that 82-game regular season, Golden State found historic success in that period.

Monday night painted an entirely different story, however, as the Warriors were overwhelmed in the third by the Los Angeles Clippers.

Outscored by 14 points in the third, Golden State dropped its first game to the Los Angeles Clippers this season, falling 119-104 at Chase Center. With the loss, the Warriors fall five games behind the first-place Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference standings and hold just a two-game lead over the Memphis Grizzlies who sit as the No. 3 seed.

“Our defense has just been bad,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. “It’s hard to win in this league when you’re looking like we are with so many holes.”

Coming off of a nuclear game that saw him score 16 points in the fourth quarter alone, Klay Thompson finally found a rough shooting night. Scoring just seven points in the game, Thompson shot an abysmal 3-for-14 from the floor.

In addition, Thompson shot 1-for-5 from the three-point line, which fit a common narrative for Warriors shooters. Not including Stephen Curry, the Warriors shot just 8-for-28 from behind the arc.

The only Warrior who found any semblance of success from deep was Curry, who made eight of the 13 triples he attempted. Scoring 33 points on the night, Curry led all scorers.

This comes as the second time in three games Curry has scored over 30 points in a loss for Golden State.

Golden State’s issues scoring became the most apparent in the third quarter, though, as the Clippers found 14 more points in the period than the hosting Warriors.

The majority of the damage was done by Terrance Mann, who scored 14 points in the third while also dishing out a pair of assists (both of which led to made 3-point baskets for Los Angeles). Mann finished with a team-high 25 points for the Clippers.

By the end of the third, Los Angeles was able to balloon a two-point halftime lead into a 16-point advantage which proved too large for the Warriors to overcome.

“There were a lot of possessions tonight where one guy was doing the right thing and two guys weren’t,” Curry said. “The other two guys were just watching. We had a lot of breakdowns like that.”

With the loss, the Golden State Warriors surrender a five-game lead to the Phoenix Suns, who will look to qualify for its second NBA Finals this season.

To make matters worse, the Warriors now only have a two-game lead over the Grizzlies who are currently on a five-game winning streak.

With one more game against the Denver Nuggets before the All-Star break, Golden State will have a chance to right the ship before the long layover.

“It’s a combination of being focussed, connected, five guys on a string,” Kerr said. “That’s my job as a coach — to get them back… It’s up to use. We’re going to have to find the effort and communication to get back to the things we were doing earlier this year.”