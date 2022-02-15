ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Ocasio-Cortez: 'Very real risk' US will not be a democracy in 10 years

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=100ZkC_0eEj777200

In an interview with David Remnick of "The New Yorker," Rep. Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) says there's a "very real risk" the United States will not still be a democracy in a decade. Don Lemon and CNN Senior Political Analyst Ron Brownstein discuss.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Remnick
Person
Don Lemon
Person
Ron Brownstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democracy#Cnn
The Intercept

House Democratic Leaders Were Facing a Discharge Petition on Congress Stock Trading Ban From Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

House Democratic leaders indicated today that they are moving forward with legislation aimed at banning members of Congress from trading stocks, a sharp reversal from their years of previous support for the practice. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has reportedly dropped her opposition to the effort, opening the way for a bill this year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WFMZ-TV Online

The Washington Swamp Is the Real Threat to Democracy

Washington policymakers often pontificate about protecting democracy. But in typical fashion, congressional leaders miss the real problem. Photo ID laws and bans on ballot harvesting do not threaten democracy. Laws that make it hard to fire federal bureaucrats do. They empower the bureaucracy to pursue its own agenda, no matter who the voters elect. This happened widely during the Trump administration.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fortune

Ukraine’s execs say even without an invasion, Russia may have already damaged their businesses for years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Less than three weeks ago, Ukrainian executive Anatoliy Amelin stocked up on ammunition in the eastern city of Dnipro, 150 miles from the Russian border, bracing himself for war to erupt at any moment. Amelin, a seasoned military officer who is also strategy chief for the Ukrainian titanium company TitanEra, told Fortune he and other businesspeople were ready to race to the front line to fight the Russians, the moment the invasion occurred.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Russia’s top diplomat says talks should continue because U.S. has offered missile deployment limits

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. The statement by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the U.S. has warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment.
MILITARY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy