Ocasio-Cortez: 'Very real risk' US will not be a democracy in 10 years

Related
Ocasio-Cortez laments ‘sh– show’ of Congress
“You’re kind of sitting there in the room and watching people work themselves up into a decision. It’s a fascinating psychological moment that you’re watching unfold.”
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says the 'day-to-day' of her job is full of frustrations: 'It's called a job, you know?'
"The day-to-day of my day job is frustrating. So is everyone else's," Ocasio-Cortez told The New Yorker.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she thinks 'all the time' about leaving public office for mass movements
"What I want is a lot more decentralized. I think it's a lot more rooted in mass movements," she told The New Yorker.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Congress 'never stops being scandalizing' and members are 'susceptible to groupthink'
"It's a fascinating psychological moment that you're watching unfold," she said about negotiations on Biden's infrastructure and spending plans.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tulsi Gabbard: Durham findings shows mainstream media worked 'to undermine democracy'
Former Democratic Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard said Tuesday that the recent findings from the John Durham investigation into the origins of the Russia probe show that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the mainstream media worked to "undermine our democracy." "The Durham investigation has shown that the biggest threat...
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says that student-loan cancellation should be Biden's priority and that his hesitation has 'demoralized a very critical voting block'
Student-debt cancellation is "entirely" within Biden's power and is "one of the single most impactful things" he can do, Ocasio-Cortez said.
KSAT 12
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rallies in San Antonio to encourage early voting
SAN ANTONIO – The St. Mary’s strip in San Antonio turned into a political site after U.S. Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez paid a visit to encourage early voting and endorse two progressive Democratic candidates vying for congressional seats. The rally was held Saturday afternoon at the Paper Tiger, a...
NBC’s Chuck Todd questions the 'example' of US democracy after ‘inability’ to get world behind China boycott
"Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd questioned the United States’ "inability" to get support from other countries for a diplomatic boycott of China, suggesting it was because America’s "democracy is not so good." "I can’t help but wonder our inability to get the world to follow us on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
House Democratic Leaders Were Facing a Discharge Petition on Congress Stock Trading Ban From Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
House Democratic leaders indicated today that they are moving forward with legislation aimed at banning members of Congress from trading stocks, a sharp reversal from their years of previous support for the practice. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has reportedly dropped her opposition to the effort, opening the way for a bill this year.
WFMZ-TV Online
The Washington Swamp Is the Real Threat to Democracy
Washington policymakers often pontificate about protecting democracy. But in typical fashion, congressional leaders miss the real problem. Photo ID laws and bans on ballot harvesting do not threaten democracy. Laws that make it hard to fire federal bureaucrats do. They empower the bureaucracy to pursue its own agenda, no matter who the voters elect. This happened widely during the Trump administration.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez broke a Twitter hiatus after 20 hours to slam Joe Manchin for killing Biden's spending plan
Shortly after announcing a break from social media, Ocasio-Cortez returned to criticize the West Virginia senator who blocked Biden's agenda.
Donald Trump Would Have Been Executed Over Server Access Claims, Son Says
Eric Trump was responding to claims that a tech executive accessed computer data at the White House to find "derogatory" information on Trump.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Donald Trump's Accounting Firm Might Have Handed Over Half a Million Files to Prosecutors
Lawyer George Conway suggested the latest development involving the Mazars firm is worse for Trump than "getting impeached twice."
Washington Times
Most Democrats say Hillary Clinton should be investigated for role in Russia collusion scandal
Most Democrats say former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton should be investigated by special counsel John Durham over her alleged role in trying to gin up dirt linking former President Donald Trump to Russia. A poll conducted last month found that 66% of Democrats say Mrs. Clinton should be questioned,...
POLITICO
The national leader of the Proud Boys testified to the Jan. 6 committee this month.
It's a big get for the panel, though Enrique Tarrio took the Fifth for most of the questions. More testimony: Enrique Tarrio, the national leader of the Proud Boys, testified to the Jan. 6 select committee earlier this month, according to a source familiar with his appearance. Taking the Fifth:...
Ukraine’s execs say even without an invasion, Russia may have already damaged their businesses for years
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Less than three weeks ago, Ukrainian executive Anatoliy Amelin stocked up on ammunition in the eastern city of Dnipro, 150 miles from the Russian border, bracing himself for war to erupt at any moment. Amelin, a seasoned military officer who is also strategy chief for the Ukrainian titanium company TitanEra, told Fortune he and other businesspeople were ready to race to the front line to fight the Russians, the moment the invasion occurred.
Trump: Electric Chair Would Be Used if He Faced Clinton Spying Accusations
Trump said the electric chair would "come out of retirement" if he was "caught illegally" spying on the president.
Tucker Carlson Brings Up Seth Rich Conspiracy That Cost Fox News Millions of Dollars
Fox News reached a settlement with Rich's family in 2020, but the details of the payment haven't been disclosed.
Russia’s top diplomat says talks should continue because U.S. has offered missile deployment limits
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. The statement by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the U.S. has warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment.
Mitch McConnell is working a behind-the-scenes campaign to make sure Trump-backed 'goofballs' don't win their primaries: report
McConnell is seeking Senate candidates is an effort to gain a GOP majority in the upper chamber, The New York Times reported.
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0