Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is now official, and this is the most expensive yet the most feature-packed flagship (non-foldable) from the brand for 2022. It is the successor to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, an excellent flagship. The S22 Ultra launched alongside the Galaxy S22 & S22+, which we talked about in our previous article, so you can check that here. This year, Samsung went all out and added all the features of the Galaxy Note series phones into the S22 Ultra. So, you can say that this is just a new Galaxy Note phone from the brand but with a different name.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO