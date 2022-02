Listeria monocytogenes seems to be one of the most talked-about bacteria out there these days, and we don't mean that in a good way. Food recalls due to potential listeria contamination have been pouring in. There have been two recalls of Dole lettuce since December of last year. And, sadly, by early February of this year, people were still getting sick from the listeria outbreak. Companies have also had to recall a massive amount of frozen spinach. Smoked fish suffered a similar fate, and just in the past week, Royal Ice Cream recalled multiple flavors over the possibility of – you guessed it – listeria. Unfortunately, the listeria list hasn't run out of items yet.

