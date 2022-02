SEATAC, Wash. — Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at the former site of Maywood Elementary School in SeaTac late Tuesday night. The former school, located on the 1400 block of S 200th St, was a surplus property of the Highline School District and has been closed to students since the 1970s. The district said the property was sold to Bridge Development in Sept. 2021.

