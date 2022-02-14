Tor eBook Bundle O' Love: Free

Amazon has been selling used and refurbished electronics for quite some time now, but the company is now rolling out a new offering that it calls "Renewed Premium." Before you dismiss this as another average refurb, you should know more about it. These products are sold and shipped by Amazon and have been certified by the manufacturer to ensure that they look and perform like new. Additionally, they come with new accessories, new batteries and are backed by a full one-year warranty.

