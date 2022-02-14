ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Tor eBook Bundle O' Love: Free

moneytalksnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCatch up on some reading with three titles from Tor for free....

www.moneytalksnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
northwestprimetime.com

Free eBooks from Amazon

50 Shades of Graying: Love, Romance & Sex after Fifty February 26th to March 2nd. The Queen of Mean: The Conversion of a Cold & Prejudiced Heart March 12th to 16th. A gift to loyal readers and friends. I just had 798 Processing Loss Workbooks ordered in 4 days!. Just...
SEATTLE, WA
kcrw.com

Tessa Hadley: “Free Love”

Tessa Hadley’s new book, “Free Love” (Harper), is set in 1967 London at the beginning of the counterculture movement that swept the world. The protagonist, Phyllis, steps out of one sense of herself into another. She is a conservative mother of two until she crosses paths with the younger Nicky.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Destructoid

Lost Ark has a free item bundle up for grabs on Prime Gaming

Including a five-day Crystalline Aura boost, 500 shards, and a few chests. Some of us are salty about the incoming Amazon Prime price increase in the United States, but if you’re still a member, and you’re still looking to claim some “free” games and in-game items, Prime Gaming is giving out a Battle Item Pack for Lost Ark, the kinda-sorta-just-released action-RPG MMO from Smilegate that’s reaching out to Diablo fans.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsTimes

Learn to Code on Your Own Time with This eBook Bundle

If you were to examine a list of some of the most important skills to learn for the modern workplace, you may not be surprised to see that coding makes up a huge chunk of them. Learning to code can be a huge boon for your business, no matter what it does. You don't have to be a digital business to benefit from technology.
PYTHON
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ebook#Witchmark#Tor Com#Mobi
CNET

Quest 2 Renewed Premium Bundle at Amazon Is Just $249 and Comes With Free Extras

Amazon has been selling used and refurbished electronics for quite some time now, but the company is now rolling out a new offering that it calls "Renewed Premium." Before you dismiss this as another average refurb, you should know more about it. These products are sold and shipped by Amazon and have been certified by the manufacturer to ensure that they look and perform like new. Additionally, they come with new accessories, new batteries and are backed by a full one-year warranty.
TECHNOLOGY
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

How to get a free Netflix account

Netflix is easily one of the best streaming services out there, thanks to its massive library of content. Netflix was the first major video streaming service, and as a result, it’s had a ton of time to build out its library of movies, TV shows, and these days, even games. Because of that, it makes sense that you would want a subscription. But not everyone wants to pay the money for a Netflix account. Thankfully, there are ways to get a free Netflix account. Netflix in general has been getting increasingly expensive. A Netflix account these days starts at $9.99 for...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
moneytalksnews.com

Krispy Kreme Valentine's Dozen: free delivery

The ultimate Valentine's Day gesture... provided you order by February 13th. Yes, you can try for some jewelry or teddy bear but really, your significant order wants the donuts. Do not disappoint. Shop Now at Krispy Kreme Tips Free delivery applies to all orders, not just the Valentine's Dozen. Valid for participating locations.
FOOD & DRINKS
WWD

Amazon Is Having an Amazing Deal on Yankee Candles Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re shopping for a Valentine’s Day gift for your partner, friends or even your co-workers, candles are always a good idea. Luckily, some of Yankee Candle’s...
SHOPPING
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Weekend (February 4-6)

We’re down with the first week of February. As a reward, you deserve to watch these shows that are new to Netflix this Weekend of February 4-6, 2022. Spoiler alert, there isn’t a lot of them. But since we think you deserve more than that, there’s a little bonus for you towards the end. So, cheer up! There’s still a great weekend ahead.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Download Wordle to keep playing it free forever

Like almost everyone else in the world, I was thrilled to discover Wordle this year. The game is simple: You get six tries to guess a five-letter word, assisted by green and yellow tiles that show you how many letters you have right. There's a new puzzle every day, and you can share the results on social media (or wear your Wordle score around your neck.)
TECHNOLOGY
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Kim Shares Valentine’s Day Thirst Trap Rocking Savage X Fenty

Lil Kim wished her fans a “#HAPPYLOVEDAY,” blessing their Instagram feeds with a slideshow of photos wearing Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie line. In three different poses, the rapper showed off her best angles in a neon mesh bodysuit. The Brooklyn-born rapper left celebrities and fans speechless...
CELEBRITIES
pittsburghbettertimes.com

Booze-Free Dates That You and Your Valentine Will Love

While many are currently participating in Dry January, research has found more than 70% of people who committed to going ‘dry’ for a month continue to make healthier lifestyle choices when it comes to alcohol intake long after January. So who says you need to resort to booze...
FOOD & DRINKS
makeuseof.com

How to Get Amazon Prime Cheaper for One More Year (if You're Quick)

Amazon is raising the price of Prime in the US, from $119 to $139. However, you don't have to pay the higher charges. As reported by KnowTechie, there's a hack available to American Prime subscribers that helps them avoid the price increase. But you need to move fast to take advantage of it. Here's how.
INTERNET
firstsportz.com

How To Get Prince Pink Bundle In Free Fire Valentine’s Wish Event?

Free Fire has announced the latest Valentine’s Wish event with many new themed items and exclusive rewards. Here in this article, we will take a look at how to get Prince Pink bundle in Free Fire Valentine’s Wish event. Garena introduces various new events in Free Fire with...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Battlefield 2042 Gold & Ultimate Edition Players to Get Free Skin & Bundle

Battlefield 2042 players who bought the Gold or Ultimate Edition of the game will be getting a free skin and bundle soon!. So far, Battlefield fans have been pretty disappointed with the latest entry in the series, Battlefield 2042. However, EA and DICE are working hard to earn the trust of the players again.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy