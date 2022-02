With their basketball seasons hanging in the balance, Florala escaped with a 42-39 home win over Red Level in a 1A girls’ sub-regional game Monday. “It was a big win for both our school and community. It’s been 18 years since our school made a Sweet 16 appearance, and we’re really excited. It was a battle for our girls early on, but we came out and set the tone we have been preaching to them. Red Level has a really good team, and I thought they brought their ‘A’ game. We had a battle with them but overcame adversity to come out with the win,” FHS Head Coach David Bass said.

FLORALA, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO