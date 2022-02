Few artistic relationships have been dissected with quite the same fervour as Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat’s in the mid-’80s, when the young protégé’s celebrity threatened to eclipse that of the godfather of pop art. In a major new production at the Young Vic, artistic director Kwame Kwei-Armah directs Hollywood’s Jeremy Pope as Basquiat and Wandavision’s Paul Bettany as Warhol, pulling apart the creative, racial, and sexual tensions between the two. Ahead of The Collaboration’s opening night on 16 February, Broadway darling Pope tells Vogue about the 18 months of prep that have gone into the production, workshopping Anthony McCarten’s exceptional script, and why he feels a lifelong duty to Basquiat.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO