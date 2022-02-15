Baxter boys bolt past Southeast Warren in district opener

BAXTER — Four players scored in double-figures and Baxter’s boys basketball team shot 54 percent from the field during an 83-54 home win in Class 1A District 11 action on Monday night.

The Bolts opened their postseason with a strong first quarter and never trailed after that. It was 40-26 at halftime and 61-39 after three quarters.

Cody Damman led Baxter with a double-double. He registered 16 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and seven steals. The Bolts (18-4) swiped 17 steals as a team in the win.

Carson Scroggins tallied 18 points and nine rebounds and Treyton Travis finished with 18 points, four rebounds and two steals. Rory Heer also collected 10 points, four rebounds and three steals.

Nate McMinamen had seven points and three rebounds, Trice Clapper added four points, four rebounds and two steals and Ben Richardson scored five points off the bench.

Perrin Sulzle chipped in three points and two steals and Cael Shepley dished out three assists off the bench.

The Bolts were 7-of-19 from 3-point range and 10-of-17 from the free-throw line.

Cade Nelson led Southeast Warren (7-15) with 14 points and seven rebounds. The Warhawks shot 38 percent from the floor, 4-of-17 from 3-point range and 6-of-11 from the line.

The victory pushes the Bolts into the district semifinals where they host Lynnville-Sully at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Baxter.