ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks gain ground, oil prices fall as Ukraine tensions ease

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 20 hours ago

Stocks rose broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday as investors welcomed...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
ShareCast

London midday: Stocks maintain gains as geopolitical tensions ease

London stocks were still firmly in the black by midday on Tuesday as worries about tensions between Russia and Ukraine eased. The FTSE 100 was up 0.8% at 7,587.78. Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: "First signs that Russia may be pulling back from the brink of war is being greeted with a tentative sigh of relief by investors, with some sectors making small strides of recovery.
STOCKS
Frankfort Times

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell $3.39 to $92.07 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for April delivery fell $3.20 to $93.28 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 11 cents to $2.67 a gallon. March heating oil fell 10 cents to $2.86 a gallon. March natural gas rose 11 cents to $4.31 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Ukraine#Wall Street#Gain Ground
Frankfort Times

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks ended broadly higher on Wall Street Tuesday as investors welcomed signs that tensions might ease in Ukraine. Moscow said some troops near Ukraine’s borders would begin returning to their bases, however U.S. President Joe Biden said that claim remains unverified. Bond yields rose after another indicator on inflation came in higher than expected.
STOCKS
International Business Times

Nasdaq Futures Jump 2% On Signs Of Easing Russia-Ukraine Tensions

Wall Street futures surged on Tuesday on signs of a de-escalation in tensions between the Russia and Ukraine, with investors also awaiting key inflation data for clues on the path of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Russia said some of its military units were returning to their bases...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
FOXBusiness

Dow adds 422 points, Nasdaq jumps 2.5% as Russia eases off Ukraine

U.S. stocks rose across the board as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine appeared to ease and even as the Producer Price index, the latest check on inflation at the wholesale level, rose 9.7%, matching a record high from the prior month. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. I:DJI DOW...
STOCKS
Reuters

UK stocks rise on easing geopolitical tensions, AstraZeneca trial data

Feb 15 (Reuters) - British stocks rose on Tuesday as global risk sentiment improved after reports that Moscow was withdrawing some troops near Ukraine calmed fears of a potential Russian invasion, while positive data from AstraZeneca and strong earnings from mining company Glencore further lifted sentiment. The blue-chip FTSE 100...
ECONOMY
DailyFx

Gold Price (XAU/USD) Rallies as Russia-Ukraine Tensions Increase

Safe haven flows override concerns of higher rates. A sharp increase in retail net-shorts over the week. Fears that Russia could invade Ukraine imminently have driven safe-haven flows into gold, pushing the price of the precious metal back to levels last seen in late November. Friday’s $40 rally saw gold hit $1,865/oz. before edging marginally lower as UK intelligence warned that Russia could invade Ukraine ‘at any time’, while US President Joe Biden warned Russia that the US would react swiftly if Russia entered Ukraine. As conditions worsen, gold continues to pick up a strong risk-off bid and this is likely to remain the case for the foreseeable future.
MARKETS
International Business Times

S&P 500, Nasdaq Climb Over 1% On Signs Of Easing Geopolitical Tensions

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes jumped over 1% on Tuesday, led by gains in shares of megacap growth names and banks on signs of a de-escalation in tensions between Russia and Ukraine, while investors shrugged off hotter-than expected inflation data. Russia said some of its military units were...
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS No matter Ukraine, investors turn less bullish on EU stocks

Feb 15 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. NO MATTER UKRAINE, INVESTORS TURN LESS BULLISH ON EU STOCKS (1110 EST/1610 GMT) Even before Monday's selloff amid concerns of an imminent Ukraine/Russia...
STOCKS
Reuters

UK stocks recover after sharp losses; Astrazeneca shines

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Feb 15 (Reuters) - British stocks rose on Tuesday, following steep losses in the previous session on concerns over a Russian invasion of Ukraine, with Astrazeneca among the top boosts to the benchmark index on positive data from a prostate cancer treatment trial.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stock futures inch lower after major averages snap 3-day losing streak

U.S. stock index futures were slightly lower during overnight trading Tuesday, after registering gains on the session amid signs of tensions easing between Russia and Ukraine. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 39 points. S&P 500 futures were down 0.16%, while Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.2%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Asian markets mostly lower as investors watch Ukraine tensions

TOKYO — Asian shares were mostly lower Tuesday, echoing a decline on Wall Street, amid concerns about rising tensions in Ukraine over the thousands of Russian troops that have been amassing on their border. Japanese shares started with a boost from bargain-hunting after recent losses, but the buying quickly...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy