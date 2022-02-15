ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Six months of Taliban: Afghans safer, poorer, less hopeful

By KATHY GANNON - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 21 hours ago

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan has undergone a dramatic transformation in half a year of Taliban rule. The country feels...

Laist.com

Why Fed Up Afghan Refugees Are Leaving US Bases And Coming To SoCal

LAist relies on your reader support. Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all. Rafi worked for the U.S. government in Afghanistan, so...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Fox News

Afghan women react to Taliban allowing girls back in school as fears persist for their safety

The announcement of a return to school has Afghan women fearful to do so due to strict restrictions put in place by the Taliban higher education ministry. Such restrictions include separation of men and women. Women must wear an abaya robe and niqab covering most of the face. Women must also end their lesson five minutes earlier than men to stop them from mingling outside, and stay in waiting rooms until their male counterparts have left the building.
WORLD
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
The Independent

Angelina Jolie shares letter from Afghan girl about Taliban rule: ‘I might never be able to go outside again’

Angelina Jolie has shared a letter she says she received from an Afghan girl sharing a warning about the state of women’s rights under the Taliban.The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021, two weeks before the US was set to complete the withdrawal of its troops in the region, ending a 20-year war.Jolie, a longtime humanitarian, wrote on Instagram: “A young woman in #Afghanistan sent me this letter. I’m protecting her identity, but she hasn’t been able to go back to school since the Taliban seized power.”The actor then shared an excerpt from the letter, which reads: “I...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Refugee hotel rooms ‘not good value for money’ says Afghanistan evacuee

A British man who was evacuated from Kabul just days after his wedding has described feeling “literally stuck” in a London hotel as thousands of refugees and asylum seekers await news of permanent accommodation from the Home Office.Abdul and Fatima, whose names have been changed, were married at the beginning of August last year but fled to the UK soon after Kabul fell to the Taliban on August 15.Abdul, a 26-year-old medical student who was born in Afghanistan told the PA news agency: “I think the Government is spending quite a lot in terms of providing rooms in the...
WORLD
TIME

Tens of Thousands of Afghans Who Fled The Taliban Are Now Marooned in America's Broken Immigration Bureaucracy

Ahmad Naeem Wakili lives in a daze, his mind often drifting to his wife and 2-year-old, a little girl with big brown curls and green eyes. Wakili escaped Afghanistan amid a flurry of evacuations that began in mid-August after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban took Kabul. He now lives and works in Tucson, Ariz., but his wife and daughter remain trapped in Turkey. The U.S. government has twice rejected their applications to be reunited with Wakili through an ad-hoc channel called humanitarian parole. While the rejection documents cite a problem with the fees that Wakili attempted to pay—a total of $1,150— U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the government agency in charge of processing such applications, provided no further explanation and no clear indication of when he might see his family again. (TIME reviewed the rejection letters sent to Wakili).
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Afghan women taken from their homes after speaking out

The Taliban can threaten with a whisper. After 20 years of violent struggle, and the loss of tens of thousands of civilian lives, they took power here using brutal force. Even so, Afghan women refuse to be intimidated. Tamana Zaryabi Paryani is one of those women. It takes raw courage...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Taliban kidnap nine Westerners including ex-BBC journalist Andrew North, says former Afghan vice-president

The Taliban have kidnapped nine Westerners, including the former BBC journalist Andrew North, Afghanistan’s former vice-president Amrullah Saleh has claimed. Andrew North is believed to be working for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.The UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, said: “Two journalists with UNHCR and Afghan nationals working with them have been detained in Kabul. We are doing our utmost to resolve the situation, in coordination with others. “We will make no further comment given the nature of the situation.”Amrulla Saleh initially made the claims on Twitter, writing: “Due to no media, no reporting by citizens and a suffocating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
baltimorenews.net

Half of Afghanistan's population is facing 'tsunami of hunger': Report

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 4 (ANI): Afghanistan is under deep humanitarian crisis and over 50 per cent of Afghan's are facing a "tsunami of hunger," the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) reported, citing numbers from UN World Food Programme. The SIGAR report released said, "record drought, rising food prices,...
ADVOCACY

