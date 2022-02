CHESANING — Chesaning cruised to its third straight victory Monday with its third dominant defensive performance in a row. The Indians (12-5) hemmed in Midland Calvary Baptist 57-22, coming up with 24 steals. The Valentine’s Day victory came on the heels of a 57-14 win over Saginaw Arts and Sciences Feb. 8 and a 56-32 win over Byron on Friday.

CHESANING, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO