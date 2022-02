JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. After putting together one of their most impressive performances this past weekend against George Mason, VCU heads to the Bronx for the ultimate trap opportunity in tonight’s matchup against Kyle Neptune’s first-year Fordham Rams. VCU has won three straight and is hoping to stay on that trajectory with every win increasing VCU’s A-10 tourney double-bye odds. Fordham is simply looking to continue their improvement under their new head coach, a coach who is hoping to finish the Rams’ season within the top-200 for the first time since 2016.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO