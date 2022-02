The James Madison men’s basketball team lost at Delaware Monday, 81-60, as they drop to 14-11 this season and 5-9 in the CAA. After JMU built a 9-6 lead early, the Blue Hens used a 7-0 run to take the lead and they never relinquished it on Monday. James Madison fell behind by as many as nine points in the first half before closing the half on an 8-2 run and they trailed 32-29 at halftime.

