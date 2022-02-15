Betson and the Chicago State Cougars visit conference foe SFA
WACO, Texas —Caden Powell grew up liking a couple of different sports but it didn’t take long for basketball to become his top choice. “It was just my favorite sport out of all the sports I played, so it was the only one I wanted to play,” Powell said. “I didn’t like soccer anymore, I couldn’t play football, so it was just basketball.”
GREENVILLE, SC – Georgia Capell went yard twice and drove in four RBI to lead Tarleton past North Dakota in the tournament finale Sunday morning and to a clean 5-0 mark to begin the season. “We came out and played with great focus all weekend,” said head coach Mark...
The first championship games in the D.C. area will be played this week. The D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association championship game will occur Wednesday, with Dunbar the favorite to win its third consecutive title. District tournaments begin in Virginia this week. The favorites include No. 8 Madison (Concorde), No. 10 Woodgrove...
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Tennis teams both picked up wins today against Howard Payne University. The Mountaineers finished the day undefeated after both the Men & Women won their matches against Howard Payne. The Men’s team defeated Howard Payne University 9-0. The Women’s team defeated Howard Payne University...
After battling on the road, Penn State has a week filled with home games: a date with Michigan State and a rescheduled matchup against Minnesota. In the first meetings, both teams got the better of coach Micah Shrewsberry’s squad, with the Spartans downing the Nittany Lions 80-64 and the Golden Gophers beating Penn State 76-70.
AUSTIN, Texas – Alexander Estrada scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half, knocking down five 3-pointers, while Donovan Stafford had a near double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds as the Concordia Texas men's basketball team fell short to Mary Hardin-Baylor 82-73 on Monday inside Concordia Fieldhouse.
THIBODAUX, La. – The Nicholls State University men’s basketball team recorded a fifth-straight victory Saturday evening, outlasting Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in overtime, 83-80, on Broussard Court in Stopher Gymnasium. Ty Gordon scored a team-high 21 points and put Nicholls (16-9, 6-2 SLC) ahead for good with a 3-pointer...
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Ochai Agbaji scored 20 points and No. 6 Kansas saw all five starters score in double figures in a 76-62 victory over Oklahoma State Kansas, which wore throwback jerseys from the 1921-22 season, the year the Jayhawks won their first Helms Foundation national championship, pulled away late in the first half and never was threatened in the second half. Joining Agbaji in double figures for Kansas (21-4, 10-2 Big 12) was Christian Braun with 16 points, Dajuan Harris and David McCormack with 12 points each, and Jalen Wilson with 11. McCormack also had 12 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season. Avery Anderson scored 15 points and Bryce Thompson added 11 for Oklahoma State (12-13, 5-8 Big 12).
The Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball is on the road facing the Missouri Tigers at Mizzou Arena.
No. 24 Arkansas (19-6, 8-4 SEC) is looking to bounce back after suffering their first loss since early January to Alabama.
Missouri (10-14, 4-7 SEC) is coming off a win against Ole Miss on Saturday.
HOUSTON — Texas Tech softball opened its season in Houston with two games apiece against UTSA and the University of Houston. The Red Raiders finished the weekend with a 3-1 record. Texas Tech won both of its games against UTSA, beating the Roadrunners 8-0 Friday and 6-5 Saturday. Pitcher...
The Longhorns prep to host the Cowgirls in their 2022 McCombs Field home opener. No. 11/9 Texas (4-1) vs. McNeese State (5-0) | Feb. 16 | Red & Charline McCombs Field, Austin, Texas. Schedule:. 4 p.m. McNeese State vs. #10/8 TEXAS. Location: Austin, Texas (Red & Charline McCombs Field) Ticket...
TAUNTON— For the second year in a row, Taunton will have at least a share of the Hockomock League’s Kelley-Rex title.
The Tigers (16-2) came from behind to beat the Hornets at home 56-46 Tuesday night to claim at least a share of the Kelley-Rex crown, with the ability to win the title outright Friday night against Milford.
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Seth Lundy hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:37 remaining and finished with 17 points as Penn State beat No. 19 Michigan State 62-58. John Harrar had 16 points and 16 rebounds, and Jalen Pickett added 10 points for the Nittany Lions, who beat a ranked team for the first time […]
SHERMAN, Texas – Claire Austin came back from a set down at line three singles, to win it 4-6, 6-3, 10-5 and the Concordia Texas women's tennis team earned their first victory of the season, defeating Austin College 7-2 on Sunday. The Tornados took an early lead in the...
NEW ORLEANS — Keyed by a 1-under-par 71 from Camryn Carreon on Tuesday, the UTSA women's golf team moved up two spots and into sole possession of third place on the final day of the Tulane Classic at English Turn Golf and Country Club (par 72/6,178 yards). Carreon's 71...
No. 7 Baylor will be short-handed when it tries to gain a season split against No. 11 Texas Tech on Wednesday in a key Big 12 Conference showdown at Lubbock, Texas. However, the Bears have been there before -- and have been able to cope and at times excel. Baylor (21-4, 9-3 Big 12) jumped three spots in the AP poll on the strength of dominating wins last week over Kansas State and No. 20 Texas.
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team (5-0) concluded the 2022 Aggie Classic on Sunday with a 9-1 victory over UT Arlington (0-4) at Davis Diamond. The five-inning win marked the fourth run-rule of the weekend for the Aggies. Junior Shaylee Ackerman made her first collegiate appearance in the circle for A&M, tossing the complete game while striking out six Mavericks.
