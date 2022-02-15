ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Betson and the Chicago State Cougars visit conference foe SFA

By Associated Press
Washington Post
 20 hours ago

Chicago State Cougars (6-19, 2-10 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (15-8, 8-4 WAC) BOTTOM LINE: Gavin Kensmil and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks host Brandon Betson and the Chicago State Cougars in WAC action. The ‘Jacks have gone 10-3 at home. SFA ranks eighth in the WAC in...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Texas Next: Waco Midway big man stands out above the rest

WACO, Texas —Caden Powell grew up liking a couple of different sports but it didn’t take long for basketball to become his top choice. “It was just my favorite sport out of all the sports I played, so it was the only one I wanted to play,” Powell said. “I didn’t like soccer anymore, I couldn’t play football, so it was just basketball.”
WACO, TX
theflashtoday.com

Capell’s two-homer day lifts Texans to fifth straight win

GREENVILLE, SC – Georgia Capell went yard twice and drove in four RBI to lead Tarleton past North Dakota in the tournament finale Sunday morning and to a clean 5-0 mark to begin the season. “We came out and played with great focus all weekend,” said head coach Mark...
BASEBALL
jambroadcasting.com

Schreiner Sports: Schreiner Tennis Defeats Howard Payne

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Tennis teams both picked up wins today against Howard Payne University. The Mountaineers finished the day undefeated after both the Men & Women won their matches against Howard Payne. The Men’s team defeated Howard Payne University 9-0. The Women’s team defeated Howard Payne University...
KERRVILLE, TX
concordia.edu

Estrada's shooting performance not enough against Mary Hardin-Baylor

AUSTIN, Texas – Alexander Estrada scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half, knocking down five 3-pointers, while Donovan Stafford had a near double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds as the Concordia Texas men's basketball team fell short to Mary Hardin-Baylor 82-73 on Monday inside Concordia Fieldhouse.
AUSTIN, TX
crescentcitysports.com

Nicholls battles past A&M Corpus Christi in overtime, 83-80

THIBODAUX, La. – The Nicholls State University men’s basketball team recorded a fifth-straight victory Saturday evening, outlasting Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in overtime, 83-80, on Broussard Court in Stopher Gymnasium. Ty Gordon scored a team-high 21 points and put Nicholls (16-9, 6-2 SLC) ahead for good with a 3-pointer...
THIBODAUX, LA
JC Post

Jayhawks top Oklahoma State

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Ochai Agbaji scored 20 points and No. 6 Kansas saw all five starters score in double figures in a 76-62 victory over Oklahoma State Kansas, which wore throwback jerseys from the 1921-22 season, the year the Jayhawks won their first Helms Foundation national championship, pulled away late in the first half and never was threatened in the second half. Joining Agbaji in double figures for Kansas (21-4, 10-2 Big 12) was Christian Braun with 16 points, Dajuan Harris and David McCormack with 12 points each, and Jalen Wilson with 11. McCormack also had 12 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season. Avery Anderson scored 15 points and Bryce Thompson added 11 for Oklahoma State (12-13, 5-8 Big 12).
LAWRENCE, KS
everythinglubbock.com

Texas Tech softball wins 3 of 4 at Houston Invitational

HOUSTON — Texas Tech softball opened its season in Houston with two games apiece against UTSA and the University of Houston. The Red Raiders finished the weekend with a 3-1 record. Texas Tech won both of its games against UTSA, beating the Roadrunners 8-0 Friday and 6-5 Saturday. Pitcher...
HOUSTON, TX
Texas Sports

No. 11/9 Softball preview: vs. McNeese State

The Longhorns prep to host the Cowgirls in their 2022 McCombs Field home opener. No. 11/9 Texas (4-1) vs. McNeese State (5-0) | Feb. 16 | Red & Charline McCombs Field, Austin, Texas. Schedule:. 4 p.m. McNeese State vs. #10/8 TEXAS. Location: Austin, Texas (Red & Charline McCombs Field) Ticket...
AUSTIN, TX
WTAJ

Lundy leads Penn State past No. 19 Michigan State 62-58

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Seth Lundy hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:37 remaining and finished with 17 points as Penn State beat No. 19 Michigan State 62-58. John Harrar had 16 points and 16 rebounds, and Jalen Pickett added 10 points for the Nittany Lions, who beat a ranked team for the first time […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
concordia.edu

Tornados bounce back, take care of Austin College 7-2

SHERMAN, Texas – Claire Austin came back from a set down at line three singles, to win it 4-6, 6-3, 10-5 and the Concordia Texas women's tennis team earned their first victory of the season, defeating Austin College 7-2 on Sunday. The Tornados took an early lead in the...
SHERMAN, TX
UTSA

Roadrunners claim third place at Tulane Classic

NEW ORLEANS — Keyed by a 1-under-par 71 from Camryn Carreon on Tuesday, the UTSA women's golf team moved up two spots and into sole possession of third place on the final day of the Tulane Classic at English Turn Golf and Country Club (par 72/6,178 yards). Carreon's 71...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
austinnews.net

No. 7 Baylor won't be at full strength against No. 11 Texas Tech

No. 7 Baylor will be short-handed when it tries to gain a season split against No. 11 Texas Tech on Wednesday in a key Big 12 Conference showdown at Lubbock, Texas. However, the Bears have been there before -- and have been able to cope and at times excel. Baylor (21-4, 9-3 Big 12) jumped three spots in the AP poll on the strength of dominating wins last week over Kansas State and No. 20 Texas.
LUBBOCK, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Wraps Up Aggie Classic with 9-1 Win Over UT Arlington

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team (5-0) concluded the 2022 Aggie Classic on Sunday with a 9-1 victory over UT Arlington (0-4) at Davis Diamond. The five-inning win marked the fourth run-rule of the weekend for the Aggies. Junior Shaylee Ackerman made her first collegiate appearance in the circle for A&M, tossing the complete game while striking out six Mavericks.
ARLINGTON, TX

