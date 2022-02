OM Digital Solutions, the company that bought the Olympus camera division, has teased its forthcoming OM System Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera on its CP+ 2022 webpage. As spotted by DC Life, OM Digital Solutions' landing page for its CP+ 2022 information, the company highlights six cameras in a montage: five Olympus cameras that have been released over the years and a newer-looking camera that’s hiding in the shadows, so to speak. Based on the visual information provided, it does appear to be an entirely new device, although it seems to be very similar in design to the company’s E-M1 Mark III and E-M1X, at least based on the top plate.

