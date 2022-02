It’s one of the oldest truisms in the National Basketball Associations: when you’re drafting in the lottery, you draft the best player available. The logic is sound. If you find yourself in the lottery, chances are, you don’t have the luxury to think about fit. You don’t have a surefire superstar at any one position on your team. If you did, you probably wouldn’t be drafting in the lottery.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO