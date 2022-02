The findings from the Q4 2021 .CA Insights Report how new trends and new players to keep an eye out for. With 129,000 new domains registered in the last trimester of 2021, .CA is the best way for businesses and creators to show their Canadian pride online. To highlight some of the trends appearing on the Canadian internet landscape, CIRA has analyzed registry data from September to December 2021, as well as public national and provincial information from across the country.

INTERNET ・ 10 HOURS AGO