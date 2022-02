Building on the two companies’ long standing partnership, Thales and Google Cloud are now working together to strengthen data security for customers migrating their workloads to the cloud. The Thales and Google Cloud solution enables Ubiquitous Data Encryption, a unified offering that provides complete control over data at-rest, in-use, and in-transit with comprehensive centralized key control owned and managed by the customer. It leverages the combined power of Google Cloud’s Confidential Computing, a breakthrough technology that encrypts data in-use while it is being processed, and Thales’s CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager, to create and manage their encryption keys in Google Cloud.

