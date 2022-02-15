ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Realizeit Announces Personalized Knowledge Reinforcement Tools

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRealizeit’s AI-powered adaptive learning platform automates the personalized delivery of micro learning content to reinforce knowledge and ensure competency. Realizeit, the provider of the first-of-its-kind AI-powered adaptive platform that personalizes learning for performance, announced a suite of capabilities to ensure continuous knowledge retention and proficiency in skills. The capabilities meet three...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Salesforce Tells Employees It's Working on NFT Cloud Service

Salesforce co-CEOs Marc Benioff and Bret Taylor spoke about the company's vision for an NFT cloud service, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The discussion came during an online sales kickoff on Wednesday. A director of market strategy at Salesforce predicted in a December blog post that 2022...
BUSINESS
Forbes

Want To Work In Tech And Change The World? Choose Healthcare

Noosheen Hashemi is founder and CEO of January AI. In 2020, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Office of the Actuary reported that the United States spent a collective $4 trillion on healthcare, nearly 20% of the gross domestic product (GDP). At the time, the CMS estimated that health spending would continue to grow at a rate of 5.4% per year, reaching $6.2 trillion by 2028. In early 2021, Deloitte contradicted that estimate, stating that healthcare spending will actually decelerate over the next 20 years, helped by "emerging technologies, an ability to cure and prevent disease (or detect disease in the earliest stages), and highly engaged consumers."
HEALTH
Forbes

The Advantages Of Adopting Messaging Strategies For Point-Of-Care Platforms To Reach Healthcare Professionals

Harshit Jain MD is the founder and Global CEO of Doceree, the first global network of physician-only platforms for programmatic marketing. The ability to reach healthcare professionals (HCPs) during their digital workflow provides a treasured avenue of communications for life sciences brands. With the importance of alerting HCPs about prescription drug developments while they are tending to a patient, these timely communications enable marketers to support medical professionals as they diagnose and treat an individual. Online platforms have transformed the way life sciences organizations interact with HCPs, which has made digital channels a prominent resource for brands to effectively boost script lift (the measurement of the number of prescriptions written by an HCP) during communications with prescribers across the virtual point-of-care ecosystem.
HEALTH
World Economic Forum

The Global Smart Industry Readiness Index Initiative: Manufacturing Transformation Insights Report 2022

The Smart Industry Readiness Index (SIRI) comprises a suite of frameworks and tools to help manufacturers – regardless of size or industry – start, scale and sustain their digital transformation journeys. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the reshaping of production value chains globally are spurring the manufacturing community to embrace digitalization with greater focus and urgency, motivated not only by potential gains in efficiency, but also by operational resilience. This renewed drive is further powered by the ongoing data revolution, where decision-makers increasingly expect key business commitments, plans and interventions to be supported through big data.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personalized Learning#Reinforcement Learning#Martech Interview#L D
aiche.org

RAPID Announces First In-Person DEPLOY Event

RAPID DEPLOY: Process Electrification will take place April 9-10, 2022 in San Antonio, TX - just prior to the AIChE Spring Meeting. This invite-only event will focus on modular technology deployment for process electrification, specifically around process heating, electrochemical processing and energy storage. RAPID DEPLOY: Process Electrification will feature invited...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
martechseries.com

Heretto Announces Real-time Delivery for Structured Knowledge Content

New functionality enables personalized digital experiences on demand for any audience. Heretto, the leading Content Operations Platform for Knowledge Management, announced the general availability of Heretto Deploy, the next generation of web publishing for knowledge, product, and learning content. This functionality is designed to ensure a highly personalized digital experience by dynamically delivering content to users anywhere on the web from a single source.
COMPUTERS
westrivereagle.com

Planning and Productivity #3: Personal Workflow Tools

My approach to planning and productivity is based on some simple concepts. You’ll hear these fundamentals in each and every one of the articles in this series. 1. The purpose of planning is to align your actions with your values. 2. Get it out of your head. You can’t...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
martechseries.com

DisplayNote Announces New Web-Version of Screen Sharing Tool Broadcast

With the update, students can follow and engage with the teacher’s content on their own devices, making lessons more accessible for everyone. DisplayNote has released a new web-version of their popular screen sharing tool, Broadcast. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Jeff Lortz, CEO at Creator by Zmags. Features...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
nddist.com

Enerpac Tool Group Announces CFO Transition, New Americas President

MILWAUKEE, WI — Enerpac Tool Group Corp. announced Jan. 31 that Rick Dillon, who has served as the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer since 2016, will depart from the company to pursue new opportunities. To ensure a smooth transition, Dillon will remain as CFO through April 30 or such later date as Dillon and the company may mutually agree.
MADISON, WI
mediapost.com

Mediaocean Unveils Creative Tool Capable Of Personalizing Ads Across Social Publishers

In a move likely to accelerate personalized ad campaigns across social media publishers, Mediaocean this morning announced it has completed the integration of some recent acquisitions that will enable advertisers and agencies to more seamlessly create and place dynamic ad campaigns across all social media platforms. The solution integrates ad...
INTERNET
Business Insider

How organizations can navigate the intertwined challenges of the Great Resignation and supply chain disruptions

As we enter the third year of the pandemic, two major economic and societal trends are profoundly impacting businesses and individuals alike. The phenomenon dubbed the "Great Resignation" and constant global supply chain disruptions may seem like challenges of two separate worlds, yet they're closely intertwined and are exacerbating one another. At a time when organizations need to be more resourceful than ever, their most important resource — their talent — is headed for perceived greener pastures, leading businesses to urgently search for solutions.
ECONOMY
Forbes

Your Guide To Results-Driven Email Marketing

Shane Barker is a digital marketing consultant who specializes in sales funnels, targeted traffic and website conversions. Email has been a powerful marketing tool for years. With email, you can reach your target audience and make them aware of the products or services you offer. But email is more than just an informative message; it's also a sales technique!
MARKETING
martechseries.com

Comm100 Announces Key Partnership with OutPLEX to Drive Digital CX Excellence

Comm100, an award-winning global provider of digital CX that optimizes human and artificial intelligence (AI) across channels from voice to chat in a true omnichannel platform, has partnered with OutPLEX, a leading digital and voice customer contact management services organization. In today’s ‘digital-first’ world, consumers demand secure, compliant service across...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Contentsquare Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Its Market Leadership Position and Digital Experience Analytics Platform

The company’s platform delivers intelligence on customer experience to increase user conversion, revenue, and engagement to drive business growth. Frost & Sullivan recently analyzed the global digital experience analytics industry and recognizes Contentsquare with the 2022 Global Company of the Year Award for its digital experience analytics. The company provides a digital experience analytics platform that analyzes billions of web, mobile, and app interactions daily to deliver intelligence on customer behavior and experience.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Upwork Recognized as Winner of Multiple G2 Best Software Products for 2022 Awards

Software marketplace and services review platform G2 honors Upwork as ‘Fastest Growing Product’ and leading ‘Global Seller’. Upwork , the world’s work marketplace, announced that it has been named to G2’s Best Software Products for 2022 Awards, with placements on both the ‘Fastest Growing Products’ list and the ‘Global Sellers’ list.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

TrueFort Names Matt Hathaway Chief Marketing Officer

-Innovator in Application Behavior-based Zero Trust. -Taps Proven Technology Executive to Accelerate Awareness and Growth. TrueFort, the zero trust application protection company, announced Matt Hathaway has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Matt has served in brand leadership roles with Imperva, Carbon Black, Rapid7 and several other leading security vendors.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Swit Recognized by G2 on Best Software of 2022 List

Swit Technologies Inc., a work OS solution that offers team collaboration essentials powered by communication and task management in one, has announced that it has been named to G2’s 2022 Best Software Awards List, in the Project Management Products category. As a source of authentic reviews and analyses of...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

GoTo Wins TrustRadius Awards for Four Products

TrustRadius recognizes GoTo products for their 2022 Most Loved, Best Relationship, Best Value, and Best Feature Set Awards as GoTo’s first award wins following recent rebrand from LogMeIn. GoTo announces that four of its collaboration and support products, GoTo Connect, GoTo Meeting, GoTo Webinar, and Rescue, have been recognized...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Hastings Mutual Selects Sisense to Transform into a Data-Directed Organization

Sisense, the leading AI-driven platform for infusing analytics everywhere, today announced that Hastings Mutual has tapped into the power of Sisense to transform into a data-directed organization. Since deploying the Sisense Fusion Platform, Hastings Mutual has experienced a 2% increase in revenue, and discovered over $50 million in potential upsell opportunities.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy