Realizeit Announces Personalized Knowledge Reinforcement Tools

Harshit Jain MD is the founder and Global CEO of Doceree, the first global network of physician-only platforms for programmatic marketing. The ability to reach healthcare professionals (HCPs) during their digital workflow provides a treasured avenue of communications for life sciences brands. With the importance of alerting HCPs about prescription drug developments while they are tending to a patient, these timely communications enable marketers to support medical professionals as they diagnose and treat an individual. Online platforms have transformed the way life sciences organizations interact with HCPs, which has made digital channels a prominent resource for brands to effectively boost script lift (the measurement of the number of prescriptions written by an HCP) during communications with prescribers across the virtual point-of-care ecosystem.

HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO