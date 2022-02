Iris’s new global headquarters is located in Washington, D.C. Generali Global Assistance announced that the Global Identity and Cyber Protection business unit of Generali Global Assistance has begun to operate as Iris Powered by Generali while the entity is maintaining its current legal name, Generali Global Assistance, Inc. The rebrand was finalized at the end of January, Iris has also moved its global headquarters to a LEED-certified building in the West End of Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 11 HOURS AGO