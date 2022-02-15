ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Shows out in loss

CBS Sports
 17 hours ago

Fox produced 26 points (9-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds and three assists in...

www.cbssports.com

SportsGrid

Newly Acquired Seth Curry, Andre Drummond Set to Make Nets Debut Monday

Help is on the way, Brooklyn Nets fans. Four days after the Nets sent shockwaves through the NBA, sending James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and picks, Curry and Drummond appear set to make their Nets debut on Monday. Adam Zagoria tweeted that...
NBA
ESPN

Curry leads new-look Nets in 109-85 rout of Kings

NEW YORK -- — In his first game as a member of the Nets, Seth Curry scored 23 points to lead Brooklyn to a 109-85 win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. Brooklyn snapped its 11-game losing streak, and Curry was one of five players who finished in double figures. Bruce Brown set season-highs with 19 points, six assists, and five steals. LaMarcus Aldridge finished with 19 points, Cam Thomas added 14 off the bench and Andre Drummond contributed 11.
NBA
Portland Tribune

Simons, Hart, Nurkic and Trail Blazers beat Giannis-less Bucks

BLAZERS GAME RECAPS: Check back after each game for summaries on Portland Trail Blazers games. MONDAY, FEB. 14 Trail Blazers 122, Bucks 107 — Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play for Milwaukee (sore ankle), but Portland still beat the NBA champion Bucks on their home floor, leading by as many as 21 points. All five starters — Justise Winslow, Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart, Anfernee Simons, CJ Elleby — scored in double figures, led by the Blazers' new dynamic duo in the backcourt. Simons scored 31 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and Hart added 27 points with five 3-pointers. Nurkic had 23 points and 16 rebounds. Winslow added 10 rebounds, as both he and Hart continue to play well in starting roles after being acquired in trades. The Blazers (24-34) hit 18 3-pointers. Jrue Holiday had 23 points for Milwaukee (35-23), which shot only .427 (.317 3-pointers, 13 of 41). Khris Middleton had 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. {loadposition sub-article-01}
NBA
CBS Sports

Rams' Van Jefferson rushes to hospital after winning 2022 Super Bowl for the birth of his son

Van Jefferson had four catches against the Bengals on Sunday to help the Rams win their first Super Bowl since 1999. But the second-year wide receiver didn't waste time leaving SoFi Stadium as the confetti rained, because he had another big event to attend. Jefferson sprinted through the Rams' locker room after winning Super Bowl LVI, according to The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue, and quickly left to visit the area hospital, where his wife, Samaria, was rushed mid-game while going into labor.
NFL
charlottenews.net

Wizards unlikely to have Kristaps Porzingis vs. Pistons

Washington fans hoping to see Kristaps Porzingis' Wizards debut against the visiting Detroit Pistons on Monday might need to wait a little longer. Porzingis was acquired from the Dallas Mavericks at Thursday's trade deadline, but the 7-foot-3 center is dealing with a bone bruise in his right kneeand sat out Saturday's 123-110 loss to the Sacramento Kings.
NBA
Reuters

Clippers beat Mavericks despite 45 points by Luka Doncic

Reggie Jackson scored 24 points and Terance Mann added a season-high 21 as the visiting Los Angeles Clippers withstood a fourth-quarter barrage by Luka Doncic for a 99-97 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. Doncic finished with 45 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists after scoring 23 points in...
NBA
ABC10

Fox, Sabonis power new-look Kings past Wizards 123-110

WASHINGTON (AP) - De’Aaron Fox scored 26 points, Domantas Sabonis added 16 points and 11 rebounds in his second game for Sacramento, and the new-look Kings beat the Washington Wizards 123-110. Harrison Barnes added 21 points for the Kings, who acquired six players this week before Thursday’s trade deadline....
NBA
Reuters

DeMar DeRozan stays hot, leads Bulls over Spurs

EditorsNote: 2nd graf, tweaked play by play, 5th graf, adjust rebound numbers; smaller changes elsewhere. DeMar DeRozan poured in 40 points and continued his historic scoring run as the Chicago Bulls outlasted the visiting San Antonio Spurs 120-109 on Monday to win their fourth straight game. The Bulls trailed by...
NBA
ESPN

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks take on the Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers (23-34, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-22, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Antetokounmpo is second in the league scoring 29.0 points per game. The Bucks have gone 19-9 in home...
NBA
ESPN

Kuzma scores 23, Wizards deal Pistons 8th straight loss

WASHINGTON -- — Kyle Kuzma scored 17 of his 23 points in the third quarter, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 16, and Deni Avdija had 12 points and a career-high 15 rebounds as the Washington Wizards sent the Detroit Pistons to their eighth straight loss, 103-94 on Monday night. Saddiq Bey...
NBA
NBA

Behind the Numbers: Grizzlies at Pelicans (2/15/22)

A look at three key numbers related to Tuesday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between Memphis and New Orleans (7 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM):. 10: Fewest points Brandon Ingram has scored in a game he played in that New Orleans...
NBA
The Associated Press

McCollum leads hot-shooting Pelicans past Raptors, 120-90

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum’s first victory with New Orleans was one of the Pelicans’ most dominant performances of the season. McCollum, who was traded from Portland last week, scored 23 points and the Pelicans overall shot a season-best 58.4% to defeat the Toronto Raptors 120-90 on Monday night.
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers optimistic after loss to Warriors, but extreme reliance on overworked LeBron James could be fatal flaw

SAN FRANCISCO -- LeBron James walked to the bench, dejected, shaking his head. Klay Thompson had just hit a corner 3-pointer to put the Golden State Warriors up by 10 early in the second quarter, and James looked like a man searching for answers -- just as he, and everyone involved with the franchise, have been doing all season. During the ensuing timeout, he threw his hands in the air, engaging in a couple of heated conversations with teammates before heading back out onto the court.
NBA

