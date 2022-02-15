Coloring Club

If you’ve wanted to learn the art of dancing, you’re in luck. Your Mockingbird Branch will be hosting free sessions and taught by a retired dance instructor. Brush off those boots, do a little stretching, and then come ready to spend some time having fun while learning a few easy dance steps. Geared for the adult audience, all skill levels are welcome to attend. Plus, each session of this program will teach you something new so be one of the first to get in on this new series at your library.

