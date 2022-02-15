Coloring Club

Inside the iconic Franklin School in Washington, D.C., is a futuristic museum that pays homage to the building’s past. Like the 19th-century school, Planet Word is a free institution created for the public. But where once there were classrooms with desks in neat rows, there now are 10 immersive exhibits spanning three floors, designed to unleash your inner word nerd. It’s exactly what founder Ann Bucksbaum Friedman, ’75, envisioned: a high-tech museum that makes language—and by extension, literacy—fun. “How could we be a strong democracy,” asks the former teacher, “without a nation of readers?”
