Access Gravwell and ingest data up to 13.9 GB a day for free with a Community Edition license for personal or commercial use. Gravwell, an enterprise data fusion and analytics platform, announced significant changes to the Community Edition version of the Gravwell platform. Gravwell Community Edition, built by an experienced team of high-performance computing experts, is now free up to 13.9 GB a day. In addition, the non-commercial restrictions have been removed, allowing all users to access the platform for personal projects or deployments at work.

