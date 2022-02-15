ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Outplayed by Drummond

CBS Sports
 17 hours ago

Sabonis supplied nine points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one...

www.cbssports.com

hoopsrumors.com

Kings Notes: McNair, Fox, Sabonis, Haliburton, DiVincenzo

Kings team president Monte McNair is confident that new addition Domantas Sabonis will fit well alongside pricey star point guard De’Aaron Fox, per Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee (via Twitter). “We think [Sabonis’] skillset complements De’Aaron,” McNair said. “De’Aaron’s skillset complements him. And Domas’ skillset complements just about...
NBA
austinnews.net

De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis guide Kings past Wizards

De'Aaron Fox went for a game-high 26 points, Domantas Sabonis contributed to his second consecutive win and the Sacramento Kings opened a three-game road trip with a 123-110 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. Sabonis, acquired ahead of the trade deadline in a six-player deal with the Indiana...
NBA
ESPN

Fox, Sabonis power new-look Kings past Wizards 123-110

WASHINGTON -- — De'Aaron Fox scored 26 points, Domantas Sabonis added 16 points and 11 rebounds in his second game with Sacramento, and the new-look Kings beat the Washington Wizards 123-110 on Saturday night. Harrison Barnes added 21 points for the Kings, who acquired six players this week before...
NBA
NBC Sports

Here's what Lakers offered Celtics at trade deadline for Schroder, per report

Former Celtics guard Dennis Schroder was the subject of many rumors in the weeks leading up to the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline before ultimately getting dealt from Boston to the Houston Rockets in a multi-player deal. The Rockets acquired Schroder, center Enes Freedom and forward Bruno Fernando and sent...
NBA
Domantas Sabonis
Seth Curry
Portland Tribune

Simons, Hart, Nurkic and Trail Blazers beat Giannis-less Bucks

BLAZERS GAME RECAPS: Check back after each game for summaries on Portland Trail Blazers games. MONDAY, FEB. 14 Trail Blazers 122, Bucks 107 — Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play for Milwaukee (sore ankle), but Portland still beat the NBA champion Bucks on their home floor, leading by as many as 21 points. All five starters — Justise Winslow, Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart, Anfernee Simons, CJ Elleby — scored in double figures, led by the Blazers' new dynamic duo in the backcourt. Simons scored 31 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and Hart added 27 points with five 3-pointers. Nurkic had 23 points and 16 rebounds. Winslow added 10 rebounds, as both he and Hart continue to play well in starting roles after being acquired in trades. The Blazers (24-34) hit 18 3-pointers. Jrue Holiday had 23 points for Milwaukee (35-23), which shot only .427 (.317 3-pointers, 13 of 41). Khris Middleton had 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. {loadposition sub-article-01}
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers' Anthony Davis: Probable vs. Jazz

Davis (wrist) is probable for Wednesday's matchup against the Jazz, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports. Davis' wrist continues to bother him, but he's appeared in seven straight games. During this stretch, he's averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 3.0 blocks and 1.3 steals in 37.9 minutes.
NBA
Reuters

Clippers beat Mavericks despite 45 points by Luka Doncic

Reggie Jackson scored 24 points and Terance Mann added a season-high 21 as the visiting Los Angeles Clippers withstood a fourth-quarter barrage by Luka Doncic for a 99-97 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. Doncic finished with 45 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists after scoring 23 points in...
NBA
ESPN

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks take on the Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers (23-34, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-22, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Antetokounmpo is second in the league scoring 29.0 points per game. The Bucks have gone 19-9 in home...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Donovan Mitchell on relationship with Rudy Gobert: 'We're good'

The friction between Mitchell and Gobert has been well-documented for a few years. At times, it has spilled out to the public. But the 6-foot-2 guard said the narrative is overblown. “First of all, we’re good. I just want to go on record with saying that,” Mitchell told Yahoo Sports. “I think it’s interesting that stuff happens, and he and I have never played at this high of a level together since we’ve been here. So I make the joke, ‘For a group that hates each other, man, we’re playing pretty well.’
NBA
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Eric Bledsoe: Out Wednesday

Bledsoe (Achilles) won't play in Wednesday's game against Memphis, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports. Bledsoe will have to wait until after the All-Star break to make his Portland debut, as the veteran has been out since Feb. 4 with an Achilles injury. Expect Ben McLemore and Justise Winslow to likley see increased minutes versus the Grizzlies on Wednesday.
NBA
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Vikings trade up, select QB to learn behind Kirk Cousins; two other QBs go in top 11

The first mock draft is always the toughest, and this year seems to have a different layer of difficulty. First of all, any mock draft completed before free agency begins is working with a severe lack of information because we don't know how teams plan to address their needs until we see where they're spending money on the market, but that's the case every year.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Boston Celtics Beat Atlanta Hawks 105-95

Three Atlanta Hawks players scored more than 10 points today. We all know that defense is the team's main problem. However, the Hawks defense was adequate considering John Collins is out with a foot strain. As for their offensive woes, Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic combined for 56 points or...
NBA
The Associated Press

Edwards’ milestone game leads Timberwolves over Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards celebrated a milestone Sunday by scoring 37 points and leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 129-120 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Edwards became the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to reach the 2,500-point mark when he made his first basket of the game. The second-year forward is 20 years, 192 days old. LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are the only younger players to achieve the feat.
NBA
The Associated Press

McCollum leads hot-shooting Pelicans past Raptors, 120-90

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum’s first victory with New Orleans was one of the Pelicans’ most dominant performances of the season. McCollum, who was traded from Portland last week, scored 23 points and the Pelicans overall shot a season-best 58.4% to defeat the Toronto Raptors 120-90 on Monday night.
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers optimistic after loss to Warriors, but extreme reliance on overworked LeBron James could be fatal flaw

SAN FRANCISCO -- LeBron James walked to the bench, dejected, shaking his head. Klay Thompson had just hit a corner 3-pointer to put the Golden State Warriors up by 10 early in the second quarter, and James looked like a man searching for answers -- just as he, and everyone involved with the franchise, have been doing all season. During the ensuing timeout, he threw his hands in the air, engaging in a couple of heated conversations with teammates before heading back out onto the court.
NBA

