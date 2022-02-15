ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UK wages hit by inflation, unemployment rate steady

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 17 hours ago

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Workers in Britain saw their earnings shrink when adjusted for inflation in late 2021, data from the Office for National Statistics showed, adding to signs of a growing squeeze on living standards in the country.

Regular earnings fell by 0.8% in real terms using statisticians’ preferred CPIH inflation measure in the three months to December, the ONS said on Tuesday.

Britain’s unemployment rate for the three months to the end of December held at 4.1%, as expected by most economists polled by Reuters. (Reporting by William Schomberg and David Milliken)

Reuters

Reuters

