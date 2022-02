DeepFactor 2.2 enhancements include support for BYO-Certificates, detailed Python stack traces, and graceful injection of DeepFactor runtime observability!. Given the fast-paced nature of development at a software startup, it’s always important to pause – take a deeeeep breath – and 1) acknowledge your many accomplishments … and 2) recognize where “growing pains” might be preventing maximum and ongoing success. This is especially true with security software where stability, operational simplicity, and accuracy are of the utmost importance for protecting customers’ applications!

SOFTWARE ・ 13 DAYS AGO