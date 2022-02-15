ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Samba TV Reports Big Super Bowl LVI Viewership Win for NFL & NBC

By Globe Newswire
martechseries.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 1 in 4 US homes watched the Super Bowl; Halftime show scores 19% year-over-year increase in viewership; Analysis finds significant viewership enthusiasm gap between Cincinnati and Los Angeles Markets. Samba TV, the leading global provider of omniscreen advertising and analytics, released US linear television and streaming viewership...

martechseries.com

Newsday

Here are the best and worst Super Bowl LVI commercials

A funny thing happened on the way to Super Bowl LVI. The commercials got funnier. Or at least they got sunnier. They undeniably got better. Humor was big in this biggest of forums, but so was diversity. There were Black "brand ambassadors" for over half a dozen products and Black cast members in most commercials too. Mary J. Blige had two prominent roles, as Hologic spokeswoman and halftime performer.
Outsider.com

Super Bowl LVI: NFL Fans React To Pregame Flyover

Before kickoff between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at Super Bowl LVI, a first-of-its-kind flyover soared over SoFi Stadium. It will be Matthew Stafford, the quarterback of the Rams, and Joe Burrow, the quarterback of the Bengals, who will be the stars out on the field on Sunday. But prior to the game, there were five stars up in the sky. In what is being called the Air Force Heritage Flight, five aircraft were part of an incredible formation flight over the stadium in Inglewood right as the national anthem came to an end. The five aircraft represent the Air Force’s 75 years as a service branch.
CNET

How to watch the Super Bowl today: Kickoff time, halftime show, where to watch or stream

It's finally Super Bowl Sunday, 2022 edition. The biggest sporting event of the year, Super Bowl LVI will be played today, Feb. 13 at the massive, ultra-modern SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. This year's NFL title game will feature the NFC-champion Rams against the AFC-champion Cincinnati Bengals. The schedule calls for a start time of 3:30 p.m. PT (6:30 p.m. ET) live on NBC and Peacock.
Deadline

How To Watch The Super Bowl Online And On TV

Super Bow LVI pitting the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the Rams’ home field. The game will air live on NBC as well as for the first time on the Peacock streaming service and Spanish-language network Telemundo. Peacock’s Super Bowl coverage will be available on the premium tier ($4.99 per month). NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will stream the game on desktops, mobile, tablets and connected TVs. NFL GamePass also is broadcasting the game for subscribers. On radio, Westwood One will have the game with Kevin...
The Spun

Michele Tafoya Reveals Her New Job: NFL Fans React

Michele Tafoya called her final Super Bowl for NBC on Sunday night, as the Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20. “My time with NBC Sports has been the most satisfying of my career,” Tafoya said in NBC’s release. “I’ve had the good fortune of collaborating with a team that is amongst the best at what they do, and the support I’ve received in this position has been unparalleled. The list of people to thank is incredibly long, but for now, I will say I am immeasurably grateful to Fred Gaudelli, Drew Esocoff, Al Michaels, and Cris Collinsworth. They are the backbone of the Sunday Night Football family.
The Spun

Just In: TV Ratings Are Out For Super Bowl 56

Super Bowl 56, between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, garnered absolutely massive television ratings on NBC. Just moments ago, the TV ratings for Super Bowl LVI were released. The NBC stream had 99.18 million viewers. There were an additional 1.03 million viewers on Telemundo. That’s a total of 100.21 million viewers for the biggest game in American sports.
Larry Brown Sports

NBC unveils new scorebug for Super Bowl

NBC hosted the television broadcast of the Super Bowl on Sunday for the first time since 2018, and the network unveiled a new scorebug for the event. The scorebug for Super Bowl LVI did not look familiar to those who are used to watching “Sunday Night Football” on NBC. You can see it below:
NESN

Aaron Donald Reportedly Might Retire If Rams Win Super Bowl LVI

Aaron Donald might call it a career after Super Bowl LVI. Ahead of Sunday’s game between the Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, NBC Sports analyst Rodney Harrison reported that Donald could retire if Los Angeles wins the Lombardi Trophy. Donald, 30, largely is viewed as the best defensive player in the NFL and is the leader of the Rams’ excellent defense.
WegENT

Super Bowl LVI: The NFL and LA are the Entertainment Kings

The NFL is the largest entertainment conglomerate in the country, and it’s not close. Every year, when the ratings come out, there’s more evidence that even more people have watched, more money has been made, and as long as it owns our Sundays, it doesn’t appear that it will slow down any time soon. So, it’s fitting that this season, the longest and largest ever, ended in a fashion that epitomizes the entertainment capital of the United States: Los Angeles. From taking place in a James Cameron-esque billion dollar stadium, from having a completely west coast halftime show, to the seemingly endless amount of Crypto currency commercials (directly after the iconic Staples Center was renamed Crypto.com Arena), it was a storybook ending for the year to end with the star-laden Los Angeles Rams being crowned Super Bowl LVI Champions, beating the Bengals 23-20.
actionnewsnow.com

What to watch at the Olympics after Super Bowl LVI on NBC

Millions of people watching Super Bowl LVI on NBC will be released back into the world of the Olympics at the conclusion of the big game. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/what-watch-olympics-after-super-bowl-lvi-nbc.
ganggreennation.com

NFL Fans Favor the Rams in Super Bowl LVI

Each week during the NFL season and at various points during the offseason SB Nation sends out surveys to NFL fans. These surveys ask fans for opinions on their favorite team and the league in general. We call them SB Nation Reacts. This week fans were asked to predict the...
martechseries.com

NetBase Quid Announces the Ad Winners from Super Bowl LVI®

NetBase Quid data reveals the top performing commercials during the Super Bowl according to social media conversations and sentiment. NetBase Quid, a global leader in AI-powered consumer and market intelligence, revealed social media data around the top performing commercials aired during Super Bowl LVI®, the hottest event of the year for advertisers. The data looked into the regions and demographics from the total of 7.6M social media posts and 453B impressions from the big game.
