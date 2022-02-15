Samba TV Reports Big Super Bowl LVI Viewership Win for NFL & NBC

The NFL is the largest entertainment conglomerate in the country, and it’s not close. Every year, when the ratings come out, there’s more evidence that even more people have watched, more money has been made, and as long as it owns our Sundays, it doesn’t appear that it will slow down any time soon. So, it’s fitting that this season, the longest and largest ever, ended in a fashion that epitomizes the entertainment capital of the United States: Los Angeles. From taking place in a James Cameron-esque billion dollar stadium, from having a completely west coast halftime show, to the seemingly endless amount of Crypto currency commercials (directly after the iconic Staples Center was renamed Crypto.com Arena), it was a storybook ending for the year to end with the star-laden Los Angeles Rams being crowned Super Bowl LVI Champions, beating the Bengals 23-20.

