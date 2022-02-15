Arnaud Dolmen – ‘Adjusting’

I was saddened to read of the passing of one of the most forward thinking stage directors, the great Hans Neuenfels. Slipped Disc mentioned his controversial and illuminating production of Aida in which I had the pleasure of singing the title role over four seasons and in more than 50 performances. I loved it. It wasn’t just the insight he brought to the characters and the story but the way he challenged every conceivable idea that opera and indeed theatre in general were taking for granted. Frankfurt led the way in advancing modernism in opera and his Aida led the way in Frankfurt.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO