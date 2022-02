LUBBOCK, Texas – No. 11 Texas Tech is set to play a pair of nationally ranked Big 12 opponents this week, beginning with No. 7 Baylor at 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the United Supermarkets Arena before travelling to take on No. 20 Texas on Saturday in Austin. Tech won the first game in both series this season and comes into its matchup against the reigning national champion Bears with a 15-0 home record, having won 18 in a row at home dating back to last season and with a 2-2 record against top-10 opponents this season.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO