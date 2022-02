Auburn’s reign atop the AP poll has come to an end. After three straight weeks as the nation’s top-ranked team, Auburn dropped to No. 2 in the Week 15 poll released Monday morning. Gonzaga reclaimed the top spot as Auburn split its two games last week, with the Tigers’ 19-game winning streak snapped on the road against Arkansas in overtime before bouncing back with a dominating home win against Texas A&M.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO