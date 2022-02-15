Nick Cannon Pines Over His Ex On "Alone" Single

Nick Cannon’s baby news didn’t affect ex-wife Mariah Carey, but it will if he does not stay on top of his daddy duties with their twins!. Nick Cannon, 41, is going to be a dad — again! The father of superstar songstress’ Mariah Carey’s ten-year-old twins – Monroe and Moroccan – revealed on Jan. 31 that model Bre Tiesi, 31, is pregnant with his eighth child. The news comes just one month after the death of his baby son, Zen, with girlfriend, Alyssa Scott, 28. And while that was truly heartbreaking for the entire family, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Nick and Mariah’s twins are focusing on the future — and they are “excited” to have another sibling on the way!

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO