Music

Nick Cannon Pines Over His Ex On "Alone" Single

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHe's no stranger to music but we haven't heard much from Nick Cannon outside of his beef with Eminem. The media mogul is reportedly readying Raw N B: The Explicit Tape, and fans have been treated to a new single that gives a taste of what the world can expect. On...

StyleCaster

Here’s What Mariah Really Thinks About Nick Expecting an 8th Child With His 5th Baby Mama

Happy for him. Mariah Carey’s response to Nick Cannon and Bri Tiese’s baby news (and his eighth child with his fifth baby mama overall) shows she has nothing but support for her ex-husband. Nick, who was married to Mariah from 2008 to 2016, confirmed he’s expecting a son with his model girlfriend on an episode of his show, The Nick Cannon Show, on January 31, 2022. “When a life comes into this world, it’s a celebration. I’m excited. I’m happy. … I’m gonna be the best dad I can possibly be,” he said adding that he and Bri are in a...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Nick Cannon Shares Picture of Late Son Zen With Siblings: 'Forever Our Angel'

Nick Cannon is still mourning the loss of his 5-month-old son, Zen. The Wild 'N Out host took to Instagram to share a never-before-seen picture of Zen, taken prior to his death, with his siblings. “Still missing my little dude… His Spirit and brightness were soo strong #ZensLight “To be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord”. 2Corinthians 5:8 The whole family, We ALL miss you young King! Forever Our Angel!🙏🏾❤️‍🩹👼🏾.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
hot969boston.com

Mariah Carey Responds To Nick Cannon’s 8th Baby Announcement

Mariah Carey is supportive of her ex-husband Nick Cannon’s baby announcement with Bre Tiesi. A source told Us Weekly how Carey, 52, feels about Cannon’s 8th baby on the way saying, “Mariah and Nick are really great co-parents and have a good relationship [and] friendship now so any time Nick has exciting news to share, she’s just happy for him. They’re in a good place and they’re supportive of each other no matter what.”
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Nick Cannon issues apology to the 5 mothers of his children

Nick Cannon has issued an apology to the mothers of his children for his part in any "pain or confusion" regarding his most recent baby announcement. The 41-year-old dad acknowedged he "failed" earlier this week when he shared the news that he was expecting his eighth child. "I wish to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Black Enterprise

YOU ARE THE FATHER: Nick Cannon And Ex-Wife of Former NFL Quarterback Are Expecting A Baby

Nick Cannon’s loins are at it again. The Wildin’ Out creator is reportedly expecting his eighth child. The 41-year-old daytime television host and comedian attended what looked like a baby shower on Sunday afternoon in Malibu. The elaborate fiesta also had a gender reveal. The mom-to-be, Breana (Bre) Tiesi, rocked a form-fitting ivory strapless gown that hugged her growing belly. Guests and pink and blue balloons surrounded Nick and Tiesi as he posed in photos nestled with her pregnant belly in his arms.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Drops Bedroom Pic In Anticipation Of Upcoming Lil Baby Collab

It's been nearly four years since Nicki Minaj dropped her last album,Queen, though she hasn't been entirely absent. Every so often, she comes through with a solid guest verse, proving her lyrical prowess is still intact. Fans have been waiting for a new project, though, and it seems like the wait might soon be over.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Dr. Dre Addresses Ex-Wife In New Grand Theft Auto Song Featuring Eminem

Yesterday, Dr. Dre officially released the 6 songs he made for “Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract” on all streaming platforms as singles. On “Gospel” featuring Eminem, the Beats mogul seemingly addresses his ex-wife’s divorce settlement. The 56-year-old mega producer, rhymes, “N***a like me still...
NFL
CinemaBlend

Steve Harvey Has Some Thoughts About Nick Cannon And Kenan Thompson’s Impressions Of Him, And LOL

The multi-hypenate entertainer Steve Harvey has basically done it all in Hollywood, from acting to stand-up comedy to game-show hosting to talk-show hosting and then some. Which means that even beyond his own comedic skills, Harvey has served as impersonation fodder for other comedians such as his protégé Nick Cannon, Kenan Thompson and Godfrey. And when he appeared on the talk show Nick Cannon to promote his new ABC series Judge Steve Harvey, the Family Feud frontman expressed his disdain for that trio’s frequent impressions in the most delightfully hilarious way: with facetiously harsh threats.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey’s Reaction To Nick Cannon’s Baby News Revealed: Plus — How The Twins Feel

Nick Cannon’s baby news didn’t affect ex-wife Mariah Carey, but it will if he does not stay on top of his daddy duties with their twins!. Nick Cannon, 41, is going to be a dad — again! The father of superstar songstress’ Mariah Carey’s ten-year-old twins – Monroe and Moroccan – revealed on Jan. 31 that model Bre Tiesi, 31, is pregnant with his eighth child. The news comes just one month after the death of his baby son, Zen, with girlfriend, Alyssa Scott, 28. And while that was truly heartbreaking for the entire family, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Nick and Mariah’s twins are focusing on the future — and they are “excited” to have another sibling on the way!
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Alyssa Scott Speaks Out After Nick Cannon Announces Bre Tiesi's Pregnancy

Alyssa Scott is making her voice heard. After news broke that Nick Cannon is expecting a baby with Bre Tiesi, Alyssa—whose 5-month-old son with the Wild 'N Out star, Zen, died from brain cancer in December—took to social media to release a statement. "I want to thank every single person who has messaged or thought of me over the last course of these last few months," she began. "I always say Zen expanded my heart in ways I never thought possible. He filled that that space with compassion, knowing I would need that most."
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Nicki Minaj Is Dropping Another Lil Baby-Assisted Single

Remember that little mystery snippet at the end of Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby‘s “Do We Have a Problem?” music video? Well, Barbz, rejoice, because it’s dropping sooner than expected. Minaj announced via socials that her follow-up single, titled “Bussin” — also with Baby — will release this Friday (Feb. 11).
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Janet Jackson’s Ex-BF Jermaine Dupri Admits He Was ‘Reckless’ In Romance, Leading To Split

Janet Jackson thought Jermaine Dupri was ‘it’ and wanted ‘as many children as he would have’ — but says the famed producer was married to his work. Janet Jackson, 55, dated Jermaine Dupri, 49, for seven years — and the amicable exes are finally revealing what lead to their unexpected break-up in 2009. The “Welcome To Atlanta” rapper point blank admitted, “me being reckless” in the fourth part of the new Janet documentary on Lifetime and A&E, which aired on Jan. 29. “One of the weird things is that dating Janet attracts other women — girls wanted to talk to me more because I was dating her…and I’m a man,” Jermaine confessed, addressing rumors that he had cheated. The couple started dating in 2002.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Who Is Bre Tiesi? 5 Things to Know About the Mother of Nick Cannon’s 8th Child

Expanding his brood again! Nick Cannon confirmed that he’s expecting his first child with Bre Tiesi, his eighth. The Masked Singer host, 41, announced the news on Monday, January 31, after hosting a baby shower for the model, 30, one day prior. “When a life comes into this world, it’s a celebration,” the Drumline star said during an episode of The Nick Cannon Show. “I’m excited. I’m happy. … I’m gonna be the best dad I can possibly be.”
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Alyssa Scott opens up about Nick Cannon’s new baby

Alyssa Scott is “at peace” and “will not judge” amid the news Nick Cannon is to be a father again. The 28-year-old model admitted it is “painful” hearing her late son Zen — who died of brain cancer in December aged just five months — being mentioned in conversations about his dad expecting another child with Bre Tiesi, but she will not be getting involved in the discussion.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Nick Cannon Apologizes For Baby Number 8 Birth Announcement

Nick Cannon, 41, apologizes for baby number 8 birth announcement following the death of his baby Zen. Just days after announcing that he’s expecting his eighth child, the talk show host issued an on-air apology to Alyssa Scott, the mother of his late son Zen, as well as the other mothers of his children for causing “extra pain” by publicly announcing his new baby news.
CELEBRITIES

