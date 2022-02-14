Allocate more of your portfolio to cash this year says fund manager

TLT has become very unpopular as investors don't trust a forty-year bull market. Surprisingly few people recognize how dramatically the financial landscape has changed during the past year. Exactly one year ago, the vast majority of global assets were in bull markets. Today, more than 40% of all Nasdaq shares have dropped over 50% from their 52-week highs while most global stocks, high-yield corporate bonds, cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and perhaps even real estate have been in downtrends. Some oversized percentage pullbacks have created worthwhile bargains at various points in recent months.
