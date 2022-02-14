Allocate more of your portfolio to cash this year says fund manager

Investors can incorporate exposure to certain asset classes to help mitigate the corrosive effects of inflation on a traditional portfolio. Inflation in the U.S. has continued to increase. The CPI print for January, released last week, showed that the year-over-year headline CPI was 7.5%, exceeding analyst expectations of 7.3%. While a spike in inflation was widely anticipated as part of the COVID recovery, the scope and magnitude proved to be greater than most had anticipated.

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO