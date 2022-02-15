Construction starts Tuesday on Dunn Lumber's life science office project

Bayley Construction has restructured their leadership to expand the company within the Pacific Northwest, West Coast and Southwest regions of the United States. Each of Bayley's three offices will be led by the newly appointed Region Presidents; Hans Hansen, Washington State headquarters; Jerry Crowell, Arizona office; and Kenny Ellis, California office. The current president, Steve Grasso, will move into the role of CEO. Bayley Construction has continued to expand after 59 years in business, thanks to a solid reputation built on a history of high-quality projects, client-focused service and an excellent safety record. As part of the restructuring, Region Presidents Hans, Jerry and Kenny will focus on increasing innovation while growing the business and continuing Bayley’s role as a community partner within each region. Hans Hansen brings over 25 years of experience and dynamic leadership in the construction industry. His experience includes collaborative teambuilding and a focus on alternative project delivery, such as Design-Build and Design-Assist, for both public and private clients. Hans excels at ensuring that the owner’s objectives and vision for success are realized. His ability to establish a team culture on projects with a “project-first” mindset is one of the many values Hans brings to every team and project. “I was drawn to Bayley because of the great company culture and for the opportunity to lead a team of professionals. We’re going to grow the company by providing a positive experience with targeted outcomes for our customers, design partners, trade partners and employees. My substantial and recent experience managing successful Design-Build projects ensures that Bayley will be increasing our experience in this market,” says Hans Hansen, Region President for the Pacific Northwest, based in the Mercer Island, WA office. With 25 years of experience in the industry, Kenny Ellis is known for client-focused service. He first joined Bayley Construction in 2005 as a Project Manager, working his way up to Project Executive. During his 13-year tenure, he has managed many complex projects out of the Lake Forest, CA office. Kenny’s broad experience includes retail, entertainment, office, hospitality, education, mixed-use and parking structures. He excels in multiple delivery methods, including Design-Bid-Build, Design-Build, Construction Management-at-Risk and Integrated. Kenny’s strong communication skills and collaboration with the project team set him apart as a leader. “What originally brought me to Bayley was my goal of joining a company with great people who were executing a diverse range of projects. As a Project Executive, I was able to lead individual teams on specific projects and generate positive outcomes for all the stakeholders. With my second opportunity at Bayley, I plan to help the company innovate while keeping the traditions that have made us successful,” says Kenny Ellis, Region President for Pacific Coast, based in the Lake Forest, CA office. At Bayley for 24 years, Jerry Crowell started as an intern before being hired as a Project Engineer, going into estimating after graduating from UW. He has served as Director of Preconstruction & Estimating for 10 years, gaining extensive experience in various delivery methods including Design-Bid-Build, Design-Build and Negotiated projects during that time. Jerry brings value in providing budgeting, estimating and constructability input to his clients and teams through continuous participation in projects from concept through completion. "Bayley’s history of high-end projects is what attracted me when I was a student at the University of Washington pursuing an internship years ago. Looking to the future, I’m excited to continue exceeding our client’s expectations with the successful completion of a wide range of projects," says Jerry Crowell, Region President for the Southwest, based in the Scottsdale, AZ office. From his early days as a Project Engineer at Bayley Construction, Steve Grasso has always demonstrated a deep empathy for the welfare of the project team, clients and project stakeholders. As CEO, Steve will continue his strong leadership and apply his construction business acumen to business strategy, client services and business development. He will continue to lead with Bayley values and mentoring and recognizing quality people. “I’m looking forward to working with the new Region Presidents. We’ll continue to focus on ensuring that our mission and core values are adhered to while continuing to develop the future leaders of Bayley Construction,” says CEO Steve Grasso. Bayley Construction is a commercial general contractor with nationwide experience and offices in Washington, Arizona and California. Founded in 1963, Bayley brings a high level of experience and expertise, with a team of over 170 professionals who are willing to take on complex challenges that live up to our slogan 'Quality People. Quality Buildings.'

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO